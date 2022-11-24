List of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (1947-2022)

The most senior officer in the Pakistani Army is the Chief of Army Staff. This is the highest-ranking position in the Pakistani Armed Forces, and he or she serves as a separate member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. Typically, he or she consults with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to serve as a military advisor to the Prime Minister and the civilian government in the context of defending the nation's land borders. In contrast to the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, the Chief of Army Staff is in charge of commanding and controlling the army's operational, combatant, logistical, and training commands. Due to its prominence, the Chief of Army Staff has played a significant role in the implementation of martial law against the civilian government as a result of the breakdown of civil-military relations over the past few decades.

Have a look at all appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and their tenure with the help of the table below:

List of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff

The designation of the Chief of the Army Staff was created from the previous title Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army in 1972. Since 1972, there have been 10 four-star rank army generals to be appointed as chief of army staff by statute. The Prime Minister approved the nomination and appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, with President confirming the Prime Minister's appointed choosing and nomination.

S.No Name Took Office Left Office Duration 1 General Sir Frank Walter Messervy KCSI, KBE, CB, DSO & Bar 15 August 1947 10 February 1948 179 Days 2 General Sir Douglas David Gracey KCB, KCIE, CBE, MC & Bar 11 February 1948 16 January 1951 2 years, 339 Days 3 Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan NPk, HJ, HPk,MBE 17 Januar 1951 27 October 1958 7 years, 284 days 4 General Muhammad Musa Khan HPk, HJ, HQA,MBE 27 October 1958 17 September 1966 7 years, 325 days 5 General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan HPk, HJ, SPk 18 September 1966 20 December 1971 5 years, 93 days 6 Lieutenant General Gul Hassan Khan SQA, SPk 20 December 1971 3 March 1972 74 Days 7 General Tikka Khan HJ, HQA, SPk 3 March 1972 1 March 1976 3 years, 364 days 8 General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq 1 March 1976 17 August 1988 12 Years, 169 Days 9 General Mirza Aslam Beg NI(M), SBt 17 August 1988 16 August 1991 2 years, 364 Days 10 General Asif Nawaz Janjua NI(M), SBt 16 August 1991 8 January 1993 1 Year, 145 Days 11 General Abdul Waheed Kakar NI(M), SBt 11 January 1993 12 Januar 1996 3 years, 1 day 12 General Jehangir Karamat NI(M), TBt 12 January 1996 6 October 1998 9 years, 53 days 13 General Pervez Musharraf NI(M), TBt 6 October 1998 29 November 2007 9 years, 53 days 14 General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani NI(M), HI(C) 29 November 2007 29 November 2013 6 years, 0 Days 15 General Raheel Sharif NI(M), HI(M) 29 November 2013 29 November 2016 3 years, 0 Days 16 General Qamar Javed Bajwa NI(M), HI(M) 29 November 2016 24 November 2022 5 years, 360 days 17 General Asim Munir (general) HI(M) 29 November 2022 Incumbent -

Constitutionally, the appointment lasts for three years, but the President may extend it with the Prime Minister's consent and recommendation. The Army General Headquarters serves as the base for the Chief of Army Staff, who is currently General Asim Munir. The Chief of Army Staff is in charge of all operational, training, and logistical commands.