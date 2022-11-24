List of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (1947-2022)

General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah HI is appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff. Here’s the list of all the Chiefs of the Pakistan Army.
The most senior officer in the Pakistani Army is the Chief of Army Staff. This is the highest-ranking position in the Pakistani Armed Forces, and he or she serves as a separate member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. Typically, he or she consults with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to serve as a military advisor to the Prime Minister and the civilian government in the context of defending the nation's land borders. In contrast to the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, the Chief of Army Staff is in charge of commanding and controlling the army's operational, combatant, logistical, and training commands. Due to its prominence, the Chief of Army Staff has played a significant role in the implementation of martial law against the civilian government as a result of the breakdown of civil-military relations over the past few decades.

Have a look at all appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and their tenure with the help of the table below:

The designation of the Chief of the Army Staff was created from the previous title Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army in 1972. Since 1972, there have been 10 four-star rank army generals to be appointed as chief of army staff by statute. The Prime Minister approved the nomination and appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, with President confirming the Prime Minister's appointed choosing and nomination.

 

S.No 

Name

Took Office

Left Office

Duration

1

General

Sir Frank Walter Messervy KCSI, KBE, CB, DSO & Bar

15 August 1947

10 February 1948

179 Days

2

General

Sir Douglas David Gracey KCB, KCIE, CBE, MC & Bar

11 February 1948

16 January 1951

2 years, 339 Days

3

Field Marshal

Muhammad Ayub Khan NPk, HJ, HPk,MBE

17 Januar 1951

27 October 1958

7 years, 284 days

4

General

Muhammad Musa Khan HPk, HJ, HQA,MBE

27 October 1958

17 September 1966

7 years, 325 days

5

General

Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan HPk, HJ, SPk

18 September 1966

20 December 1971

5 years, 93 days

6

Lieutenant General

Gul Hassan Khan SQA, SPk

20 December 1971

3 March 1972

74 Days

7

General

Tikka Khan HJ, HQA, SPk

3 March 1972

1 March 1976

3 years, 364 days

8

General

Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq

1 March 1976

17 August 1988

12 Years, 169 Days

9

General

Mirza Aslam Beg NI(M), SBt

17 August 1988

16 August 1991

2 years, 364 Days

10

General

Asif Nawaz Janjua NI(M), SBt

16 August 1991

8 January 1993

1 Year, 145 Days

11

General

Abdul Waheed Kakar NI(M), SBt

11 January 1993

12 Januar 1996

3 years, 1 day

12

General

Jehangir Karamat NI(M), TBt

12 January 1996

6 October 1998

9 years, 53 days

13

General

Pervez Musharraf NI(M), TBt

6 October 1998

29 November 2007

9 years, 53 days

14

General

Ashfaq Pervez Kayani NI(M), HI(C)

29 November 2007

29 November 2013

6 years, 0 Days

15

General

Raheel Sharif NI(M), HI(M)

29 November 2013

29 November 2016

3 years, 0 Days

16

General

Qamar Javed Bajwa NI(M), HI(M)

29 November 2016

24 November 2022

5 years, 360 days

17

General

Asim Munir (general) HI(M)

29 November 2022

Incumbent

-

 

Constitutionally, the appointment lasts for three years, but the President may extend it with the Prime Minister's consent and recommendation. The Army General Headquarters serves as the base for the Chief of Army Staff, who is currently General Asim Munir. The Chief of Army Staff is in charge of all operational, training, and logistical commands.

FAQ

Who was the first Army Chief of Pakistan?

Sir Frank Walter Messervy was the first Army chief of Pakistan.

How many Chief Army Staff does Pakistan have to date?

17

Who is Pakistan's 5 Star General?

General Ayub Khan

Who is the current Army Chief of Pakistan?

Lieutenant General Asim Munir
