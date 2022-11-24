List of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (1947-2022)
The most senior officer in the Pakistani Army is the Chief of Army Staff. This is the highest-ranking position in the Pakistani Armed Forces, and he or she serves as a separate member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. Typically, he or she consults with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to serve as a military advisor to the Prime Minister and the civilian government in the context of defending the nation's land borders. In contrast to the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, the Chief of Army Staff is in charge of commanding and controlling the army's operational, combatant, logistical, and training commands. Due to its prominence, the Chief of Army Staff has played a significant role in the implementation of martial law against the civilian government as a result of the breakdown of civil-military relations over the past few decades.
Have a look at all appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and their tenure with the help of the table below:
List of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff
The designation of the Chief of the Army Staff was created from the previous title Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army in 1972. Since 1972, there have been 10 four-star rank army generals to be appointed as chief of army staff by statute. The Prime Minister approved the nomination and appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, with President confirming the Prime Minister's appointed choosing and nomination.
|
S.No
|
Name
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
Duration
|
1
|
General
Sir Frank Walter Messervy KCSI, KBE, CB, DSO & Bar
|
15 August 1947
|
10 February 1948
|
179 Days
|
2
|
General
Sir Douglas David Gracey KCB, KCIE, CBE, MC & Bar
|
11 February 1948
|
16 January 1951
|
2 years, 339 Days
|
3
|
Field Marshal
Muhammad Ayub Khan NPk, HJ, HPk,MBE
|
17 Januar 1951
|
27 October 1958
|
7 years, 284 days
|
4
|
General
Muhammad Musa Khan HPk, HJ, HQA,MBE
|
27 October 1958
|
17 September 1966
|
7 years, 325 days
|
5
|
General
Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan HPk, HJ, SPk
|
18 September 1966
|
20 December 1971
|
5 years, 93 days
|
6
|
Lieutenant General
Gul Hassan Khan SQA, SPk
|
20 December 1971
|
3 March 1972
|
74 Days
|
7
|
General
Tikka Khan HJ, HQA, SPk
|
3 March 1972
|
1 March 1976
|
3 years, 364 days
|
8
|
General
Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq
|
1 March 1976
|
17 August 1988
|
12 Years, 169 Days
|
9
|
General
Mirza Aslam Beg NI(M), SBt
|
17 August 1988
|
16 August 1991
|
2 years, 364 Days
|
10
|
General
Asif Nawaz Janjua NI(M), SBt
|
16 August 1991
|
8 January 1993
|
1 Year, 145 Days
|
11
|
General
Abdul Waheed Kakar NI(M), SBt
|
11 January 1993
|
12 Januar 1996
|
3 years, 1 day
|
12
|
General
Jehangir Karamat NI(M), TBt
|
12 January 1996
|
6 October 1998
|
9 years, 53 days
|
13
|
General
Pervez Musharraf NI(M), TBt
|
6 October 1998
|
29 November 2007
|
9 years, 53 days
|
14
|
General
Ashfaq Pervez Kayani NI(M), HI(C)
|
29 November 2007
|
29 November 2013
|
6 years, 0 Days
|
15
|
General
Raheel Sharif NI(M), HI(M)
|
29 November 2013
|
29 November 2016
|
3 years, 0 Days
|
16
|
General
Qamar Javed Bajwa NI(M), HI(M)
|
29 November 2016
|
24 November 2022
|
5 years, 360 days
|
17
|
General
Asim Munir (general) HI(M)
|
29 November 2022
|
Incumbent
|
-
Constitutionally, the appointment lasts for three years, but the President may extend it with the Prime Minister's consent and recommendation. The Army General Headquarters serves as the base for the Chief of Army Staff, who is currently General Asim Munir. The Chief of Army Staff is in charge of all operational, training, and logistical commands.