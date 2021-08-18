List of Taliban's most powerful members

Taliban is a Pashtun, Islamic militant group that literally means students. This group is the by-product of the Civil war in the country after the Soviet Union took over. It was then funded by the United States and now is a pain for them.

The group ruled over Afghanistan from 1996 till 2001 but was ousted by the US army as Taliban had provided refuge to Osama bin Laden who was responsible for the 9/11 attacks on the WTC.

Pakistan helped Taliban regroup at its side of the border and has led an insurgency against the US backed Government in Kabul for the last 20 years. Get to know some of the most powerful members of Taliban here.

List of most powerful members of Taliban:

Mullah Omar: He was the founder of Taliban along with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Also called Mohammed Omar, he was the Afghan mujahid who led Taliban and is the founder of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1996.

He became wanted by the United Nations when he harboured Osama bin Laden and other al-Qaeda members after 9/11 attacks. He has been missing ever since then.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar: He was the co-founder of Taliban and one of the most prominent faces since then. He happened to be the deputy of Mullah Omar and was nicknamed Baradar by him. He was captured by Pakistan's ISI and CIA in February 2010 and was released in October 2018. He has been an influential Taliban member ever since.

Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada: He was the former Taliban Chief Justice and is an important leader ever since 2016. He is the ultimate authority on political, religious and military affairs. He is a political and religious leader who is the third Supreme Commander of the Taliban. He is said to have issued the majority of Taliban's fatwas and had remained in Afghanistan during the wars. He has become the leader of Taliban since the killing of Akhtar Mansour in a drone strike by the US. He joined the Taliban in 1994 and has been a member ever since.

He is the current amir al-mu’minin, or “commander of the faithful.”

Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob: He is the son of the founder Mullah Omar and is the military operational commander of Taliban. His father had brought him to serve the organization. He is tipped to be the next supreme commander of the Taliban but nominated Haibatullah Akhundzada to be the commander since he lacked experience. This happened in the meeting to choose the successor of Mansour. Yaqoob in 2016 suggested that he lacked battlefield experience and so would be too naive to lead Taliban. He is in his early 30s right now.

Sirajuddin Haqqani: He is the son of anto Soviet Jihadist Commander Jalauddin Haqqani and is the deputy leader of Taliban. He happens to be the chief of the Haqqani network which is a US designated terrorist group that has been fighting the NATO forces in Afghanistan for a long time.

He said that the Taliban was forced to go on a war and had not chosen to fight themselves.

Rahbari Shura: He is the top council of the leadership at present. He has the final say on any political matters within the Taliban. His consensus is to be taken by Haibatullah before committing any new task.

