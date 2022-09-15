List of the 10 most uninhabitable places in the World, check here

The biology theory of ‘Adaptation’refers to the changes in the physical and behavioral characteristics of an organism that help them to survive in the changing environment.

Adaptation. But challenging this theory, scientists have discovered numerous uninhabitable places on earth.

Here, uninhabitable can get defined as regions not fit for survival due to any explicit reason like extreme weather conditions, natural or man-made calamities, or more. And keeping all of these in mind, the list of 10 most uninhabitable places on earth are:

Ethiopia's Danakil Depression

The Danakil Depression, located in Ethiopia is a yellow-orange landscape composed of burning salt, volcanic rock, and sulphuric acid.

A recent study by biologists of the University of Paris-Sud reveals that due to the high hydrothermal properties of the region, it is just not toxic but also unsuitable for life.

Mars's look-alike depression is also covered by numerous volcanoes inside the Depression.

Vostock station

Vostock station is an old Soviet Union outpost situated in the middle of Antarctica. According to World Meteorological Organization, it is the coldest place in the world with a recorded temperature of minus 128.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reported as the coldest region ever, this place is just not suitable for living by humans or other organisms.

Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah

The Bonneville salt flats located in Utah are a saline playa. Playa is defined as a plant-free part of a desert basin with no flowing water sources. During rainy seasons, water gets collected in form of small pools and gets evaporated leaving behind layers of salt.

This specific salt left as the residue is called gypsum salt, and it varies from table salt because it contains sulfur instead of sodium. Arduous for human survival, the top layers of the salt flats are home to cyanobacteria which uses sulfide to make up for its lack of photosynthesis.

Chornobyl in Ukraine

The first place in the list that turned uninhabitable due to human deeds. On 26th April 1988, Chornobyl witnessed a powerplant meltdown followed by a deadly radiation blast.

The radionuclides were taken up by all the abiotic resources which means the impact was seen on humans even when they come in contact with air, water, minerals, and soil from the site.

Some studies prove that even to this day if you get close to the melted reactor, you’ll die.

The Peak of Mount Everest

The highest point on Mount Everest is almost 30,000 feet, which makes it the tallest mountain on earth. The last part of the expedition to the peak is called the “death zone.” Experts say that the air pressure at this elevation is only 1/3rd of what it is at sea level.

In the death zone, there are corpses more than 100 years old along the trail to the peak. Also, there’s no way to rescue a hiker or recover a dead body by helicopter after they’re more than halfway up Everest.

The Atacama Desert in Chile

The Atacama Desert is one of the driest places on earth, and it rains only a few times every 40 years. California's Death Valley is 50 times drier and hasn't rained in over 500 years.

The region's specific weather patterns, ocean currents, and mountain positions create this barren desert.

In 2015, it rained in the heart of the desert for the first time in 500 years. Instead of this causing life to bloom, it killed most of the microbial population in the area. These microbes are so adapted to dry environments that they explode in contact with water.

Dhanushkodi

Dhanushkodi is an abandoned town on the southeastern tip of Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu, India. It is located southeast of Pamban, about 24 kilometers west of Talaimannar, Sri Lanka. The city was devastated by the 1964 Rameshwaram cyclone and has remained deserted since.

St. Kilda

St Kilda is a remote archipelago located sixty-four kilometers west-northwest of North Uist withinside the North Atlantic Ocean. The beginning of the call St Kilda is an issue of conjecture. The island's human background consists of several particular architectural capabilities from the ancient and prehistoric periods, even though the earliest written information on the island's existence date from the Late Middle Ages. The medieval village on Hirta turned into rebuilt withinside the nineteenth century, however, ailments delivered via way of means of improved outside contacts thru tourism, and the upheaval of the First World War contributed to the island's evacuation in 1930.

Lake Natron in Tanzania

The water in this lake is red and calcifies everything except the flamingos. With a pH of almost 12, Lake Natron is highly alkaline as the water evaporates quickly. The red color is due to cyanobacteria that thrive in water.

The lake is primarily fed by the South Ewaso Ngiro River and mineral-rich hot springs that flow through central Kenya. Temperatures in the lake often exceed 40 °C. Natron (sodium carbonate decahydrate) and trona (sodium sesquicarbonate dihydrate) left strong evaporation.

Dry Valley, Antarctica

Unexpectedly, Antarctica is the driest place on Earth rather than the Sahara. More specifically, it is situated in the Dry Valleys, which are 4053 meters (13,297 feet) above sea level). There is rarely any snowfall because the air is so dry here. Additionally, this is the world's quietest location.