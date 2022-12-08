List Of Top 10 Most Searched People On Google in the World (2022) Find out Why people searched for them and other details

Pacing through the memes and embossed headlines netizens have never failed at having all the information about everything relevant at their fingertips.

Sno. NAME 1. Johnny Depp 2. Will Smith 3. Amber Heard 4. Vladimir Putin 5. Chris Rock 6. Novak Djokovic 7. Anna Sorokin (Delvey) 8. Andrew Tate 9. Rishi Sunak 10. Simon Leviev









1. Johnny Depp

The American Actor and musician Johnny Depp or John Christopher Depp II was born on June 9, 1963, w ith his feature film debut in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 subsequently, in 2012, Depp was one of the world's biggest film stars and was listed by the Guinness World Records as the world's highest-paid actor, with earnings of US$75 million in a year.

Depp was in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis between 1998 and 2012 and together they had two children, including actress Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor was married to actress Amber Heard between 2015 to 2017 and their divorce drew much media attention as both alleged abuse against each other.

Johnny Depp later in 2022 successfully sued Heard in the trial in Virginia when a seven-member jury ruled that Heard's allegations of "sexual violence" and "domestic abuse" were false and defamed Depp under American law.

2. Will Smith

The American Actor and rapper Willard Carroll Smith II or popularly known as Will Smith was born on September 25, 1968.

The actor began his career starring as a fictionalized version of himself on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which aired between 1990–1996.

Noted for his work in film, television, and music Smith has received multiple accolades, including an Academy Award and four Grammy Awards.

Smith's films have grossed over $9.3 billion globally, making him one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

At the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, Smith faced public backlash shortly before winning for slapping and shouting at Oscar presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke referencing Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith thereafter resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending all Academy functions, including the Oscars, for ten years.







3. Amber Heard

The American Actress, Amber Laura Heard was born on April 22, 1986, and had her first leading role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006).

The actress is a part of the DC Extended Universe franchise, where she played Mera in Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), and the forthcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

The actress married the actor Johnny Depp in 2015 and the dissolution of the marriage occurred in May 2016.

She filed a restraining order against the actor Depp in which she cited domestic violence.

While Johnny Depp lost the former lawsuit, the latter, over which Heard filed a countersuit, became the subject of a widely-publicized trial.

In the end, the Jury concluded finding both Heard and Depp liable for defamation and leaving Heard in $8.35 million debt to Johnny Depp.

The actress received widespread backlash on social media.







4. Vladimir Putin

The Russian politician Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, born on 7 October 1952 has served as the president of Russia since 2012, having previously served between 2000 and 2008.

The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine and in September 2022, Putin announced a partial mobilization and officially approved the forcible annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts into Russia, an act which is illegal under international law.







5. Chris Rock

AmerChristopher Julius Rock (born February 7, 1965) is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker.

Known for his work in comic film, television, and stage, he has received multiple accolades,

He was ranked No. 5 on Comedy Central's list of the 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time.

He also ranked No. 5 on Rolling Stone's list of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.

He hosted the Academy Awards twice; in 2005 and 2016, and was involved in an incident on stage at the 2022 Awards.

6. Novak Djokovic

Serbian professional tennis player Novak Djokovic was born on 2 May 1987 and has been ranked world No. 1 for a record total 373 weeks, and has finished as the year-end No. 1 a record seven times.

7. Anna Sorokin (Delvey)

Anna Delvey or Anna Sorokin was born on 23 January 1991 Russian-born German con artist and fraudster.

She posed as a wealthy heiress to access the upper echelons of the New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.

In 2022 Netflix paid her $320,000 for the rights to her story and developed it into the series Inventing Anna.







8. Andrew Tate

Emory Andrew Tate III or Andrew Tate was born on December 1, 1986.

He is an American-British Muslim internet personality and former professional kickboxer who offers paid courses and memberships through his website.

He later rose to fame as an online influencer and his misogynistic commentary on social media has resulted in his bans from several platforms.

9. Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak born 12 May 1980) is a British politician who has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since October 2022.

He was elected unopposed as Conservative leader and appointed prime minister. He is the first British Asian and Hindu to hold the office of prime minister. Sunak took office amid the cost of living crisis and energy supply crisis that began during his Chancellorship. He has also authorized foreign aid and weapons shipments to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion of the country.

10. Simon Leviev

Israeli con man convicted of theft, forgery, and fraud Simon Leviev Shimon Yehuda Hayut was born on 27 September 1990 and according to The Times of Israel, allegedly conned an estimated $10 million from victims across Europe in a Ponzi scheme between 2017 and 2019.

After the publication of an article titled "The Tinder Swindler" and later with the release of the 2022 Netflix documentary of the same name his criminal activity became widely known.

He was sentenced to two years in prison in Finland In 2015 and in 2019 to 15 months in prison in Israel, he is still wanted in several countries for fraud.

