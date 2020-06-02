Study at Home
List of Top Chinese Companies in India

Xiaomi, HaierNippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd, Volvo, Oppo, Vivo, Oneplus, Huawei, and Motorola are some popular Chinese companies are in India. The Chinese investors have invested 40% of its total investment in the Automobile Industry in India.
Jun 2, 2020 14:25 IST
Chinese Companies in India
China is going to be a global leader very soon. Currently,it is the second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP size of US$14.14 trillion in 2019 and the largest economy of the world in terms of PPP size of US$ 27.30 trillion.

There are many Chinese companies operating in India. China and India always have a border disputes and trade disputes that is why Indian citizens demand to boycott the Chinese products and companies. 

But we don’t know the name of these Chinese companies, how will be boycott them? So we have published the name of some big Chinese companies operating in India.

Before coming to the list of Chinese companies in India we need to know some interesting facts about Chinese investment in the Indian Economy.

FICCI reports that the Chinese have invested in the following Indian sectors:-

1. Automobile Industry (40%)

2. Metallurgical Industry (17%)

3. Power (7%)

4. Construction (5%)

5. Services (4%)

India sends 8% of its total exports to China whereas China sends only 3% of its total exports to India.

India China Bilateral Trade 2018-19

According to official Indian data released in February, India's trade with China declined from US$ 89.71 billion in 2017-18 to US $ 87.07 billion in 2018-19. India's imports from China were US$ 70.32 billion in 2018-19 while India's exports to China were US $ 16.75 in 2018-19. Thus India's trade deficit with China was US $ 53.57 in 2018-19.

List of Top Chinese Companies in India are;

Chinese Mobile Companies in India

Chinese Software Companies in India

Other Sectors Chinese Companies in India

Xiaomi (MI)

Alibaba Group

i.UC Browser

Haier

Oppo

Bytedance

i.Tik Tok

ii.Vigo Video

iii.News Republic

Volvo (Own by Geely)

Vivo

Tencent Holding

i.Pubg

ii.WeChat

MG (Own by SAIC Motors)

Oneplus

Cheetah Mobile

i.Whatscall

ii.Cheetah Keyboard

iii.CM Browser

iv.Tap Tap Dash

v. Battery Doctor

vi.Clean Master

vii.CM Backup

viii.CM Browser

Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Huawei

Shanghai Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Coolpad

ZTE

Beijing Automotive

Motorola

WISCO (I) P. Ltd.

LeEco

ZTE KangunTelecon Company (I) P. Ltd.

Lenovo

China Dongfang International

Meizu

Baoshan Iron & Steel Ltd.

Tecno

Shougang International

Meizu

Chongqing Lifan Industry Ltd.

Honor

China Dongfang International

Gionee

Sany Heavy Industry Ltd.

Gfive

Cheetah Multitrade P. Ltd."

Hair

"YAPP India Automotives Systems Pvt. Ltd."

TCL

Dongfang Electric"

So this was the list of some main Chinese companies operating in India. This list will help the Indian citizens to know the Chinese companies operating in India.

If you want to know whether Indians can afford to boycott the Chinese products and companies, read the article given below?

Is India in the position to boycott Chinese products?


List of Chinese Funded Companies in India

