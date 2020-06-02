China is going to be a global leader very soon. Currently,it is the second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP size of US$14.14 trillion in 2019 and the largest economy of the world in terms of PPP size of US$ 27.30 trillion.

There are many Chinese companies operating in India. China and India always have a border disputes and trade disputes that is why Indian citizens demand to boycott the Chinese products and companies.

But we don’t know the name of these Chinese companies, how will be boycott them? So we have published the name of some big Chinese companies operating in India.

Before coming to the list of Chinese companies in India we need to know some interesting facts about Chinese investment in the Indian Economy.

FICCI reports that the Chinese have invested in the following Indian sectors:-

1. Automobile Industry (40%)

2. Metallurgical Industry (17%)

3. Power (7%)

4. Construction (5%)

5. Services (4%)

India sends 8% of its total exports to China whereas China sends only 3% of its total exports to India.

India China Bilateral Trade 2018-19

According to official Indian data released in February, India's trade with China declined from US$ 89.71 billion in 2017-18 to US $ 87.07 billion in 2018-19. India's imports from China were US$ 70.32 billion in 2018-19 while India's exports to China were US $ 16.75 in 2018-19. Thus India's trade deficit with China was US $ 53.57 in 2018-19.

List of Top Chinese Companies in India are;

Chinese Mobile Companies in India Chinese Software Companies in India Other Sectors Chinese Companies in India Xiaomi (MI) Alibaba Group i.UC Browser Haier Oppo Bytedance i.Tik Tok ii.Vigo Video iii.News Republic Volvo (Own by Geely) Vivo Tencent Holding i.Pubg ii.WeChat MG (Own by SAIC Motors) Oneplus Cheetah Mobile i.Whatscall ii.Cheetah Keyboard iii.CM Browser iv.Tap Tap Dash v. Battery Doctor vi.Clean Master vii.CM Backup viii.CM Browser Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd. Huawei Huawei Shanghai Electric India Pvt. Ltd. Coolpad ZTE Beijing Automotive Motorola .. WISCO (I) P. Ltd. LeEco .. ZTE KangunTelecon Company (I) P. Ltd. Lenovo .. China Dongfang International Meizu .. Baoshan Iron & Steel Ltd. Tecno .. Shougang International Meizu .. Chongqing Lifan Industry Ltd. Honor .. China Dongfang International Gionee .. Sany Heavy Industry Ltd. Gfive .. Cheetah Multitrade P. Ltd." Hair .. "YAPP India Automotives Systems Pvt. Ltd." TCL .. Dongfang Electric"

So this was the list of some main Chinese companies operating in India. This list will help the Indian citizens to know the Chinese companies operating in India.

If you want to know whether Indians can afford to boycott the Chinese products and companies, read the article given below?

List of Chinese Funded Companies in India