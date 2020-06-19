Several Chinese mobile apps could be red-flagged: Report
Intelligence agencies of India have red-flagged 52 mobile apps that are linked to China over concerns that they extract huge information outside India. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Intelligence agencies have sent the list to the government to either block these apps in India or advice people not to use these apps. The decision is backed by the National Security Council Secretariat.
Many apps that have been red-flagged by the Indian Intelligence Agencies are widely popular among Indians, such as TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, UC News, SHEIN, Mi Community, Helo, etc. All of these apps are live on both Andriod and iOS platforms in India.
However, this is not the first time that the Indian Security Agencies have asked the Indians to refrain themselves from using the apps that are linked with China. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has issued an advisory over the Zoom video conferencing app that it is not safe to use as it is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The app is already banned in countries like Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, etc.
In a 16-page advisory, the Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord) has warned that the Zoom app is vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which may lead to the leakage of the sensitive information to the criminals. Ministry of Home Affairs further stated that people who are still willing to use the Zoom app must follow certain safety measures.
Is Zoom App safe? Check what Ministry of Home Affairs cautioned users about the video-conferencing platform?
List of 52 mobile apps
1- TikTok
2- Vault-Hide
3- Vigo Video
4- Bigo Live
5- Weibo
6- WeChat
7- SHAREit
8- UC News
9- UC Browser
10- BeautyPlus
11- Xender
12- ClubFactory
13- Helo
14- LIKE
15- Kwai
16- ROMWE
17- SHEIN
18- NewsDog
19- Photo Wonder
20- APUS Browser
21- VivaVideo- QU Video Inc
22- Perfect Corp
23- CM Browser
24- Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)
25- Mi Community
26- DU recorder
27- YouCam Makeup
28- Mi Store
29- 360 Security
30- DU Battery Saver
31- DU Browser
32- DU Cleaner
33- DU Privacy
34- Clean Master- Cheetah
35- CacheClear DU apps studio
36- Baidu Translate
37- Baidu Map
38- Wonder Camera
39- ES File Explorer
40- QQ International
41- QQ Launcher
42- QQ Security Centre
43- QQ Player
44- QQ Music
45- QQ Mail
46- QQ NewsFeed
47- WeSync
48- SelfieCity
49- Clash of Kings
50- Mail Master
51- Mi Video call-Xiaomi
52- Parallel Space
As per the government officials, several applications that are either developed by China or launched by companies linked to China for Andriod and iOS platforms, have the potential to be used as spyware or some other kind of malicious ware. Many Western countries have also raised concerns over using the hardware and software linked with China as the information can be used by its Government in case of conflicts.
WhatsApp: Here's why the status limit has been set to 15 seconds for the Indian users