Several Chinese mobile apps could be red-flagged: Report

Intelligence agencies of India have red-flagged 52 mobile apps that are linked to China over concerns that they extract huge information outside India. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Intelligence agencies have sent the list to the government to either block these apps in India or advice people not to use these apps. The decision is backed by the National Security Council Secretariat.

Many apps that have been red-flagged by the Indian Intelligence Agencies are widely popular among Indians, such as TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, UC News, SHEIN, Mi Community, Helo, etc. All of these apps are live on both Andriod and iOS platforms in India.

However, this is not the first time that the Indian Security Agencies have asked the Indians to refrain themselves from using the apps that are linked with China. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has issued an advisory over the Zoom video conferencing app that it is not safe to use as it is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The app is already banned in countries like Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, etc.

In a 16-page advisory, the Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord) has warned that the Zoom app is vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which may lead to the leakage of the sensitive information to the criminals. Ministry of Home Affairs further stated that people who are still willing to use the Zoom app must follow certain safety measures.

List of 52 mobile apps

1- TikTok

2- Vault-Hide

3- Vigo Video

4- Bigo Live

5- Weibo

6- WeChat

7- SHAREit

8- UC News

9- UC Browser

10- BeautyPlus

11- Xender

12- ClubFactory

13- Helo

14- LIKE

15- Kwai

16- ROMWE

17- SHEIN

18- NewsDog

19- Photo Wonder

20- APUS Browser

21- VivaVideo- QU Video Inc

22- Perfect Corp

23- CM Browser

24- Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)

25- Mi Community

26- DU recorder

27- YouCam Makeup

28- Mi Store

29- 360 Security

30- DU Battery Saver

31- DU Browser

32- DU Cleaner

33- DU Privacy

34- Clean Master- Cheetah

35- CacheClear DU apps studio

36- Baidu Translate

37- Baidu Map

38- Wonder Camera

39- ES File Explorer

40- QQ International

41- QQ Launcher

42- QQ Security Centre

43- QQ Player

44- QQ Music

45- QQ Mail

46- QQ NewsFeed

47- WeSync

48- SelfieCity

49- Clash of Kings

50- Mail Master

51- Mi Video call-Xiaomi

52- Parallel Space

As per the government officials, several applications that are either developed by China or launched by companies linked to China for Andriod and iOS platforms, have the potential to be used as spyware or some other kind of malicious ware. Many Western countries have also raised concerns over using the hardware and software linked with China as the information can be used by its Government in case of conflicts.

