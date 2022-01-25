Republic Day 2023: List of Top Hindi Patriotic Movies 

Republic Day 2023: We have all grown up watching patriotic movies that not only ignite our patriotic fervor but also leave us teary-eyed. Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, let us take a look at the top Hindi patriotic movies that will help keep the fire of patriotism alive and the spirit of nationalism invoked.

Border

Based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, Border is a box office hit that depicts the true events that unfolded during the aforementioned war. It features actors such as Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff.

Lagaan

The Bollywood blockbuster is based on tax and is set in the British colonial era in India. The movie featuring Aamir Khan highlights the plight of oppressed villagers burdened by taxes. It further depicts a challenge thrown by a British official to defeat them in Cricket to avoid paying the taxes.

Swades

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades is based on the life of a well-settled Indian working for NASA. Upon his short vacation to India, he is saddened by the condition of the people in his hometown and dedicates his life to developing the region.

Airlift

Set up against the backdrop of Kuwait, the film is based on true events and depicts the incident of Iraq invading Kuwait. Subsequently, thousands of Indians got stuck in the war-ravaged nation and were able to return to their nation safely with the help of a messiah. The movie features actors such as Nimrat Kaur, Akshay Kumar, and Purab Kohli.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The movie narrates the struggle of a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a beautiful Muslim woman. Set in the time of the Partition of India in 1947, it features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and features the story of the two lovers.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

As the name suggests, the movie is based on the socialist revolutionary freedom fighter who played a crucial role in India's Independence. Featuring Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh, the movie summarises the life of the legend right from his childhood when he witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre until the day he was hanged. Bhagat Singh was hanged on 23 March 1931 at the age of 23 years.

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya is a story of a young indisciplined boy who joined the Indian Military Academy against the wishes of his parents. The movie depicts his life-changing story and how he converted into a stoic responsible man.

Chak De! India

The movie which is based on Hockey, the national game of India, teaches us the importance of patriotism and instills a feeling of love toward the country. The movie features the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Rang De Basanti

The movie portrays a British Documentary filmmaker who visits India to choose young actors for her upcoming film on Indian Freedom Fighters. The film is based on disturbing societal issues that appear to be an inseparable part of India.

Raazi

The movie drafts the life of an Indian girl who turns into a spy and marries a Pakistani military official. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi showcase the courage and dedication of a young spy to save her country from an external threat.

Gold

The movie is based on India's first Olympic Gold win at the 1948 Summer Olympics. The story outlines winning a Gold against Britain on their home ground right after India's Independence and the pride that followed.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri is based on the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in PoK after the heinous Pulwama Attack. The movie features actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and Yami Gautam.

