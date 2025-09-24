RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 7 Oldest Written Languages Still in Use

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 24, 2025, 14:05 IST

Exploring the world's oldest surviving written languages reveals more than just linguistic history; it uncovers the enduring power of human communication. These ancient tongues, from Sanskrit to Chinese, are living links to our past, preserving culture, knowledge, and traditions across millennia and demonstrating the remarkable resilience of written tradition.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
List of Top 7 Oldest Written Languages Still in Use
List of Top 7 Oldest Written Languages Still in Use

Language is one of humanity’s most remarkable inventions, and it is one of the most enduring pillars of human civilisation, preserving the thoughts, beliefs and knowledge of ancient societies. 

Among the thousands of ancient languages, there are a few of the oldest languages which are still in use for written communication. And these few languages have maintained their continuous use. 

In this list, we will explore the top seven oldest written languages, which are not only historically significant but are still in use for written communication and for local verbal communication

These languages are studied in contemporary times. Their survival is not just a linguistic curiosity, but they are the resilience of cultural records.

So, let’s dive into this article to explore the Top 6 Oldest Written Languages which are still in Use and how these oldest languages have maintained their rich legacy, which reflects their endurance in human communication and the power of written tradition across the generations.

List of the Top 6 Oldest Written Languages which are Still in Use

Oldest Written Languages

Time Period

Sankrit

1700-1200 BCE

Tamil

3rd Century BC

Persian

6th Century BC

Hebrew

10th Century BC

Aramaic

11th Century BC

Chinese

13th Century BC

Greek

15th Century BC

Brief about the 6 Oldest Written Languages which are Still in Use

1. Sanskrit Language: 

unnamed

Source: worldlanguage

  • Sanskrit originated as Vedic Sanskrit as early as 1700-1200 BCE, and it was orally preserved as a part of the Vedic Chanting tradition.

  • It is one of the sacred languages of Hinduism and a philosophical language in Buddhism and Jainism. It is a standardised dialect of Old Indo-Aryan, originating as Vedic Sanskrit. 

  • Today, Sanskrit is still used in the Indian subcontinent, and more than 3000 Sanskrit works have been written and composed since the independence of India.

  • Sanskrit is a major feature of the academic linguistic field of Indo-European studies, which focuses on both extinct and current Indo-European languages, and can be studied in major universities around the world.

2. Tamil Language

tamil

Source: worldlanguage

  • Tamil is a Dravidian language and one of the world's longest-surviving classical languages, with a rich literary tradition.

  • The earliest period of Tamil literature, known as Sangam literature, dates back to 300 BCE to 300 CE. It comprises a vast collection of poems and prose.

  • It's an official language in Sri Lanka, Singapore, and the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

  • Tamil is spoken by over 70 million people worldwide and is considered a living language, with a continuous literary history spanning more than two millennia.

3. Persian Language:

j20260__y_16_10e___y_17_10d_

Source: utoronto

  • Persian (also known as Farsi) is an Indo-Iranian language that's part of the Indo-European language family.

  • Its history is divided into three major stages: Old Persian (c. 525–300 BCE), Middle Persian (c. 300 BCE–800 CE), and Modern Persian (800 CE–present).

  • The oldest surviving texts in Old Persian are cuneiform inscriptions from the Achaemenid Empire, with the Behistun Inscription (c. 522 BCE) being one of the most famous.

  • Modern Persian is written using a modified Arabic script and has influenced other languages in the region, including Urdu and Turkish.

  • Persian is the official language of Iran, Afghanistan (where it is known as Dari), and Tajikistan (where it is known as Tajiki). The various dialects are mutually intelligible.

4. Hebrew Language:

hebrwe

Source: worldlanguage

  • Hebrew is a Northwest Semitic language of the Afro-Asiatic language family, with its earliest written texts dating back to the late second millennium BCE.

  • It was the spoken language of the ancient kingdoms of Israel and Judah from about 1200 to 586 BCE and is the language of the Hebrew Bible (Tanakh).

  • After ceasing to be an everyday spoken language around 200–400 CE, Hebrew was primarily preserved for liturgical and literary purposes.

  • The revival of Hebrew as a modern spoken language began in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, primarily led by Eliezer Ben-Yehuda. It is considered the most successful example of a revived "dead" language.

  • Today, Modern Hebrew is the official language of the State of Israel and is spoken by over 9 million people worldwide.

5. Aramaic Language:

aramaic

Source: arabamerica

  • Aramaic is a Northwest Semitic language which has a history spanning over 3,000 years. This language has some of its earliest inscriptions dating back to the 11th century BCE.

  • It rose to prominence as the lingua franca of empires, which include the Neo-Assyrian, Neo-Babylonian, and Achaemenid Persian empires, and the use of this oldest language has been seen from Egypt to India.

  • This language holds great religious significance. It is the language of large portions of the biblical books of Ezra and Daniel, as well as the Jewish Talmud. It has been believed that this language is also used in verbal communication by Jesus Christ.

  • While its widespread use declined with the rise of Arabic, Aramaic has survived in various dialects spoken by small, scattered communities of Christians, Jews, and Mandaeans in the Middle East and the global diaspora.

  • Its script is the ancestor of several other alphabets, including the Hebrew and Arabic scripts, demonstrating its significant influence on the history of writing.

Conclusion

These oldest written languages are a living testament to humanity's enduring legacy of communication. They serve as more than just a means of expression; they are historical records that connect us to our ancient past, reminding us of the powerful and lasting tradition of the written word.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News