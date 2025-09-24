List of Top 7 Oldest Written Languages Still in Use

Language is one of humanity’s most remarkable inventions, and it is one of the most enduring pillars of human civilisation, preserving the thoughts, beliefs and knowledge of ancient societies.

Among the thousands of ancient languages, there are a few of the oldest languages which are still in use for written communication. And these few languages have maintained their continuous use.

In this list, we will explore the top seven oldest written languages, which are not only historically significant but are still in use for written communication and for local verbal communication

These languages are studied in contemporary times. Their survival is not just a linguistic curiosity, but they are the resilience of cultural records.

So, let’s dive into this article to explore the Top 6 Oldest Written Languages which are still in Use and how these oldest languages have maintained their rich legacy, which reflects their endurance in human communication and the power of written tradition across the generations.