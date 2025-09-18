List of the Top 7 Richest Person in Maharashtra [Updated 2025]

Maharashtra has always been recognised as India’s economic capital and is well known for its economic powerhouse, and in 2025, this state will also mark the highest contribution to India’s GNP and GDP growth. This state is home to many such business leaders, who have been recognised as world leaders, and combining these business leaders' financial growth helps India to achieve better growth in economic and financial values at the global level. At the heart of this prosperity lies Mumbai, the nation’s financial capital, which houses the headquarters of giants such as Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla Group, Dmart, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Pidilite. From the iconic skyscraper Antilia to the corporate towers in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai remains the nerve centre of India’s economy. Pune too has emerged as a modern hub, blending IT parks, automobile plants, and pharmaceutical companies with its traditional character.

List of the Top 7 Richest People in Maharashtra Rank Name Net Worth (in USD) Industry 1 Mukesh Ambani $105.9 Billion Diversified 2 Dilip Shanghvi & family $25 Billion Healthcare 3 Bajaj Family $23.4 Billion Diversified 4 Kumar Birla $22.3 Billion Diversified 5 Cyrus Poonawalla $21.5 Billion Healthcare 6 Shapoor Mistry & family $20.4 Billion Diversified 7 Radhakishan Damani & family $19.9 Billion Fashion & Retail Source: Forbes Brief about the Top Richest People in Maharashtra 1. Mukesh Ambani – $105.9 Billion (Diversified) Mukesh Ambani, who is the wealthiest man and known for his contribution to India’s Finance and economic growth, has even risen to expand his Reliance Industries from its textile origin into energy, telecom, retail and now green power. Jio boasts nearly 490 million users, while Ambani’s children have started taking charge of major business divisions. His wealth alone surpasses the combined GDP of Iceland, Estonia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

2. Dilip Shanghvi & Family – $25 Billion (Healthcare) Dilip Shanghvi, who is the founder of Sun Pharma, is the second-richest person in Maharashtra. In 1983, he began with $200 for the Sun Pharma company, and now, in 2025, this pharma firm has a global presence. Notable acquisitions, including Ranbaxy in 2014, built this empire. In 2025, his son Aalok took over as COO. 3. Bajaj Family – $23.4 Billion (Diversified) The Bajaj family is the third richest family in Maharashtra, and under the Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, this family comes together to control the Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserve and even the insurance business to make over the diverse business all over India. 4. Kumar Mangalam Birla – $22.3 Billion (Diversified) Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is the fourth richest person in Maharashtra, headed the Aditya Birla Group, which is a $66 billion global conglomerate. His business is overseen in the cement industry, aluminium, finance and telecom, also across 40 countries. He took charge at 28 after his father’s passing. His children, Ananya and Aryama, are now actively involved in group leadership.