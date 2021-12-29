Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

List of Unicorn Companies In India 2021: Top Billion-Dollar Startups 

India is home to many top Unicorn Companies which means the country has a large number of Billion Dollar valuation startups. Take a look at the names and details of such companies below.
Created On: Dec 29, 2021 18:30 IST
Modified On: Dec 29, 2021 18:53 IST
List of Unicorn Companies of India 2021

India is observing the year of Unicorn as the top 39 startups belong to the Billion dollar category. India even finds a place in the top 15 Unicorn companies list. One can check the article linked below for the top 15 Unicorn companies of the world. India is home to the third-highest number of Unicorns in the world as the US and China have overtaken the UK. 

Take a look at the list of the companies included in the Billion Dollar Unicorn Category below.

List of Indian Unicorn Companies:

Sno Company name
1 Digi Insurance
2 Innovaccer
3 Infra Market
4 Five Star Business
5 Meesho
6 Cred
7 Pharmeasy
8 Groww
9 Mohalla Tech
10 Gupshup
11 Chargebee
12 Urban Company
13 Moglix
14 Zeta
15 BorrowerStack
16 BlackBuck
17 Droom
18 OfBusiness
19 BharatPe
20 Mindtickle
21 upGrad
22 CoinDCX
23 Eruditus
24 Grofers (Now Blinkit)
25 Zetwerk Manufacturing
26 Mobile Premier League
27 Apna.co
28 Vedantu
29 Licious
30 CoinSwitch Kuber
31 Rebel Foods
32 Acko
33 The Good Glamm Group
34 Curefit
35 Mensa Brands
36 No Broker
37 Slice
38 Spinny
39 Pristyn Care

Digi Insurance has been started by the Canadian Billionaire Prem Watsa who raised 135 crores at a valuation of 1.9 billion dollars in January. It is the first insurtech startup after PolicyBazaar to enter India's unicorn club.

Innovaccer was the sixth Indian SaaS startup—after Freshworks, Druva, Icertis, Postman and Zenoti—to join the unicorn club.

In March 2021 the fourth unicorn of the year was established. The private lender Five Star Business Finance closed a $234-million funding round that valued it at around $1.4 billion.

Meesho started on April 5, 2021 to raise $ 300 million in a funding round that raised the valuation to $ 2.1 billion.
Cred is a credit card repayment platform that has raised $215 million to close its Series D round at a valuation of $2.2 billion.

Pharmeasy-API Holdings is the parent entity of India’s largest online pharmacy. It has raised $350 million at a post-money valuation of $1.5 million, acquired Thyrocare and has become India's first startup to acquire a listed firm.

