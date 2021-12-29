List of Unicorn Companies In India 2021: Top Billion-Dollar Startups 

India is observing the year of Unicorn as the top 39 startups belong to the Billion dollar category. India even finds a place in the top 15 Unicorn companies list. One can check the article linked below for the top 15 Unicorn companies of the world. India is home to the third-highest number of Unicorns in the world as the US and China have overtaken the UK.

Take a look at the list of the companies included in the Billion Dollar Unicorn Category below.

READ|

List of Top 15 Unicorns Of The World 2021



List of Top 7 Companies That Have Shifted To Work From Home Permanently



List of Indian Unicorn Companies:

Sno Company name 1 Digi Insurance 2 Innovaccer 3 Infra Market 4 Five Star Business 5 Meesho 6 Cred 7 Pharmeasy 8 Groww 9 Mohalla Tech 10 Gupshup 11 Chargebee 12 Urban Company 13 Moglix 14 Zeta 15 BorrowerStack 16 BlackBuck 17 Droom 18 OfBusiness 19 BharatPe 20 Mindtickle 21 upGrad 22 CoinDCX 23 Eruditus 24 Grofers (Now Blinkit) 25 Zetwerk Manufacturing 26 Mobile Premier League 27 Apna.co 28 Vedantu 29 Licious 30 CoinSwitch Kuber 31 Rebel Foods 32 Acko 33 The Good Glamm Group 34 Curefit 35 Mensa Brands 36 No Broker 37 Slice 38 Spinny 39 Pristyn Care

Digi Insurance has been started by the Canadian Billionaire Prem Watsa who raised 135 crores at a valuation of 1.9 billion dollars in January. It is the first insurtech startup after PolicyBazaar to enter India's unicorn club.

Innovaccer was the sixth Indian SaaS startup—after Freshworks, Druva, Icertis, Postman and Zenoti—to join the unicorn club.

In March 2021 the fourth unicorn of the year was established. The private lender Five Star Business Finance closed a $234-million funding round that valued it at around $1.4 billion.

Meesho started on April 5, 2021 to raise $ 300 million in a funding round that raised the valuation to $ 2.1 billion.

Cred is a credit card repayment platform that has raised $215 million to close its Series D round at a valuation of $2.2 billion.

Pharmeasy-API Holdings is the parent entity of India’s largest online pharmacy. It has raised $350 million at a post-money valuation of $1.5 million, acquired Thyrocare and has become India's first startup to acquire a listed firm.

Also Read|

Top 7 Landmark Judgments of the Supreme Court (SC) of India

