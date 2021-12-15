Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Top 15 Unicorns Of The World 2021

There are 936 Unicorns in the world and here's a list of the top 15 among them. Know what is a Unicorn Company and which are the top performing Unicorns and the most valued among them in the article below.
Created On: Dec 15, 2021 16:46 IST
Modified On: Dec 15, 2021 17:20 IST
List of Top 15 Unicorn Companies 2021
List of Top 15 Unicorn Companies 2021

December 2021 is a witness to 936 unicorns all over the world. Unicorns are basically private companies that are valued at over 1 billion dollars. This makes a cumulative estimated valuation of $3049 billion till this year. USA alone accounts for 51% of the Unicorns of the world and China's Unicorns lead the list of Top 15 Unicorn companies of the world. India claims the third spot after USA and China with 40 Unicorns added to the list in 2021. As per CB Insights, the following are the Top 15 Unicorns of the World 2021. 

But before knowing the complete list let us know what a Unicorn company is below. 

What is a Unicorn Company?

A unicorn company known as a unicorn startup is a private company that has a valuation of $1 billion. There are more than 900 such companies across the world. 

The most popular of them have been Airbnb, Facebook and Google. It has variants as well, called decacorn and hectocorn.

Decacorn are the companies that are valued at more than $10 billion. Hectacorn is valued at over $100 billion. 

List of Top 15 Unicorns of the World 2021:

Here is a list of the top 15 Unicorns of the World in December 2021. In the table below get to know the company’s name and the type of company it is.

Company

Valuation

Type

Bytedance

$140

Artificial intelligence

SpaceX

$100.3

Other

Stripe

$95

Fintech

Klarna

$45.6

Fintech

Canva

$40

Internet software & services

Instacart

$39

Supply chain, logistics, & delivery

Databricks

$38

Data management & analytics

Revolut

$33

Fintech

Nubank

$30

Fintech

Epic Games

$28.7

Other

Chime

$25

Fintech

FTX

$25

Fintech

BYJU's

$21

Edtech

Xiaohongshu

$20

E-commerce & direct-to-consumer

J&T Express

$20

Supply chain, logistics, & delivery

 

As per CB Insights, “Fintech is the most highly represented category on our list, accounting for slightly over a fifth of all unicorns (20.4%). It is followed by internet software & services (17.8%), e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (10.9%), and Artificial Intelligence (7.8%).”

Top 10 Countries With Biggest Unicorn Valuations 2021:

Take a look at the top 10 countries with the biggest Unicorns in the world:

Rank

Country

No. Of Unicorn

Valuation

1

United States

400

$95

2

China

158

$9.28

3

India

38

$9

4

United Kingdom

31

$8.75

5

Germany

18

$3.52

6

Israel

18

$2.74

7

France

17

$3.8

8

Canada

14

$4.15

9

Brazil

13

$30

10

South Korea

10

$7.4


India's Byjus has secured a place among the top 30 Unicorns in the world with an average valuation of 27 billion dollars. Many others like Oyo Rooms, Ola Cabs, Unacademy etc have also found their place in the list of Unicorn companies of the world. 

Also read|

Group Captain Varun Singh: Life, Death, Age, Family, Children, Career- Biography

UPSC 2022: 5 Major Mistakes Due To Which Candidates Fail In UPSC IAS Prelims & Mains Exam

 

FAQ

How many Unicorns are there in India?

India has 66 unicorns which are valued at approximately 168 billion dollars in all. It is the third in the list after USA and China among the biggest valuation Unicorns.

What is a decacorn?

Decacorn are the companies that are valued at more than $10 billion

Is SpaceX a Unicorn?

SpaceX was a Unicorn but has now become the only company from USA to cross the 100 billion dollar mark which means now it is a hectacorn.

What is a Unicorn Company?

Any Startup with a valuation of over 1 billion dollars is called a Unicorn Company or just Unicorn.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.