December 2021 is a witness to 936 unicorns all over the world. Unicorns are basically private companies that are valued at over 1 billion dollars. This makes a cumulative estimated valuation of $3049 billion till this year. USA alone accounts for 51% of the Unicorns of the world and China's Unicorns lead the list of Top 15 Unicorn companies of the world. India claims the third spot after USA and China with 40 Unicorns added to the list in 2021. As per CB Insights, the following are the Top 15 Unicorns of the World 2021.

But before knowing the complete list let us know what a Unicorn company is below.

What is a Unicorn Company?

A unicorn company known as a unicorn startup is a private company that has a valuation of $1 billion. There are more than 900 such companies across the world.

The most popular of them have been Airbnb, Facebook and Google. It has variants as well, called decacorn and hectocorn.

Decacorn are the companies that are valued at more than $10 billion. Hectacorn is valued at over $100 billion.

List of Top 15 Unicorns of the World 2021:

Here is a list of the top 15 Unicorns of the World in December 2021. In the table below get to know the company’s name and the type of company it is.

Company Valuation Type Bytedance $140 Artificial intelligence SpaceX $100.3 Other Stripe $95 Fintech Klarna $45.6 Fintech Canva $40 Internet software & services Instacart $39 Supply chain, logistics, & delivery Databricks $38 Data management & analytics Revolut $33 Fintech Nubank $30 Fintech Epic Games $28.7 Other Chime $25 Fintech FTX $25 Fintech BYJU's $21 Edtech Xiaohongshu $20 E-commerce & direct-to-consumer J&T Express $20 Supply chain, logistics, & delivery

As per CB Insights, “Fintech is the most highly represented category on our list, accounting for slightly over a fifth of all unicorns (20.4%). It is followed by internet software & services (17.8%), e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (10.9%), and Artificial Intelligence (7.8%).”

Top 10 Countries With Biggest Unicorn Valuations 2021:

Take a look at the top 10 countries with the biggest Unicorns in the world:

Rank Country No. Of Unicorn Valuation 1 United States 400 $95 2 China 158 $9.28 3 India 38 $9 4 United Kingdom 31 $8.75 5 Germany 18 $3.52 6 Israel 18 $2.74 7 France 17 $3.8 8 Canada 14 $4.15 9 Brazil 13 $30 10 South Korea 10 $7.4



India's Byjus has secured a place among the top 30 Unicorns in the world with an average valuation of 27 billion dollars. Many others like Oyo Rooms, Ola Cabs, Unacademy etc have also found their place in the list of Unicorn companies of the world.

