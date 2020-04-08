Study at Home
List of banks offering automatic loan moratorium on EMIs

RBI in an official notification has asked the banks to offer a 3-months moratorium on all term loans with an option to opt-out to ease economic distress of the people amid COVID-19 chaos. Here's a list of banks offering 3-months moratorium on EMIs.
Apr 8, 2020 19:31 IST
On March 27, RBI in an official notification has asked the banks to offer a 3-months moratorium on all term loans with an option to opt-out. This relief measure is announced amidst the coronavirus chaos to ease the economic distress of the people. We are providing you with the list below to check out whether your bank automatically opts you in for a 3-months moratorium or not. 

Name of the lender

Default option

State Bank of India

Automatic relief

Punjab National Bank 

Automatic relief

IDBI Bank

Automatic relief

Union Bank of India

Automatic relief

Indian Overseas Bank

Automatic relief

IDFC FIRST Bank

Relief only if the customer demands except for rural and agricultural loans

ICICI Bank

Automatic relief only on 2 wheeler, business, farm and jewel loans. For other loans, only if the customer demands. 

Central Bank of India

Automatic relief

UCO Bank

Automatic relief

Bank of Baroda

Automatic relief but wherever the borrower has given a mandate for standing instructions/ECS/NACH, Bank will continue to honour borrower’s mandate.

Federal Bank

Automatic relief in case of Business loans of up to Rs 5 crore, Agriculture, Micro Lending and Gold loan. Relief on business loans above Rs 5 crore & retail loans only if customer demands

Repco Home Finance

Automatic relief

Punjab and Sind Bank

Automatic relief

Syndicate Bank

Automatic relief

Deutsche Bank

Automatic relief

Standard Chartered Bank

Automatic relief

Axis Bank

Relief only if customer demands except for gold loans, KCC loans, Farmer loans, Microfinance loans, Commodity loans, Tractor Loans, Commercial Vehicle loans, Construction equipment loans, Business loans and Unsecured overdraft & term loans(Small Business Banking).

Bank of India 

Automatic relief

 

This is the complete list of banks providing automatic relief to its customers amidst the coronavirus chaos. It must be noted that availing such a moratorium would not affect the borrower’s credit rating or the risk classification of the loan. It would also not entail any financial penalties or increase in the interest rate or charges beyond the existing terms and conditions of the loan.

The above-mentioned lending institutions allowed a three-month automatic moratorium on loan repayments, therefore individuals' EMI repayments of loans would not be deducted from their respective bank accounts till the moratorium period gets over. The loan EMI payments will resume once the three-months period expires.