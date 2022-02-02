Lt Gen Manoj Pande Biography: Early Life, Family, Education, Career, Awards, Honours, and More

Lt Gen Manoj Pande Biography: In December 1982, Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande was commissioned to the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers). An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Manoj Pande took over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on 1 February 2022 from Lt. Gen. Mohanty who superannuated on 31 January.

During Operation Parakram, he commanded an Engineer Regiment in the sensitive Pallianwala Sector along with the Line of Control of Jammu and Kashmir. He completed his graduation from Staff College, Camberley (United Kingdom). Also, attended the Higher Command (HC) and National Defence College (NDC) Courses.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as Vice Chief of the Army Staff - https://t.co/tRRpe1iJJG pic.twitter.com/aLyu1sVw9k — Indian Bureaucracy (@INDBureaucracy) February 2, 2022

Know About Lt. Gen. Manoj Pandey Facts Here

Full Name Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande Parents Father - Dr. C G Pande Service/Branch Indian Army Rank Lieutenant General Years of Service December 1982 -Present Unit Bombay Sappers

Corps of Engineers Commands Eastern Command

Andaman and Nicobar Command

IV Corps

8 Mountain Division

52 Infantry Brigade

117 Engineer Regiment Awards Param Vishisht Seva Medal Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Vishisht Seva Medal The Chief of Army Staff Commendation and

GOC-in-C Commendation twice Marital Status Married Spouse(s) Name Archana Salpekar

Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande Biography: Early Life, Family, Marriage, and Education

His father was Dr. C G Pande, retired as the Head of the Department of Psychology of Nagpur University. His mother was Prema Pande. His family is from Nagpur. After completing his schooling, he joined the National Defence Academy (NDA). He did his graduation from Staff College, Camberley (United Kingdom), and attended the Higher Command (HC) and National Defence College (NDC) Courses. He married Archana Salpekar. She was a Gold medalist from Government Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur.

Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande Biography: Career and as General Officer

In December 1982, he was commissioned to the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers). After completing the course in the United Kingdom, he returned to India and was appointed as Brigade Major of a mountain brigade in Northeast India. When he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he served as the Chief Engineer at the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

During operation Parakram, the General Officer commanded 117 Engineer Regiment in the sensitive Pallanwala Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, along the Line of Control.

He was promoted to the rank of Brigadier and given command of an Engineer brigade as part of a Strike Corps in the western theatre. After completing the course at the NDC, he was appointed Brigadier General Staff Operations at HQ Eastern Command.

He was then promoted to the rank of Major General and he took command of the 8 Mountain Division which was involved in high-altitude operations in western Ladakh.

As the Additional General, he served a tenure in the Military Operations Directorate at Army headquarters.

He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and served as the Chief of Staff of the Southern Command.

In 2018, he took command of the IV Corps of Tezpur from Lt. Gen. Gurpal Singh Sangha.

After about a year-and-a-half, he moved to Army HQ and was appointed Director-General and dealt with subjects of Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare.

From June 2020 to May 2021, he was Commander-in-Chief, Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN).

From Jun 2021 to Jan 2022, he was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command.

The General Officer took over as Vice Chief of Army Staff on 1 February 2022 succeeding Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty.

Therefore, we can say that in 39 years of a distinguished military career, Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande has tenanted significant and challenging command and staff appointments in several operational environments.

Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande Biography: Awards and Honours

For his illustrious service, he has been conferred with the following awards:

Param Vishisht Seva Medal,

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal,

Vishisht Seva Medal,

the Chief of Army Staff Commendation, and

twice with GOC-in-C Commendation.

The General Officer is The Colonel Commandant, The Bombay Sappers.

In the end, let us have a look at the role of Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Vice Chief of Army Staff: Role

Vice Chief of Army Staff is the Deputy head and is the second-highest-ranking officer of the Indian Army.

Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) is a Principal Staff Officer at the Army Headquarters in Delhi.

The VCOAS office is held by a senior officer in the rank of Lieutenant General, of the Commander-in-Chief (Army Commander) grade.

READ| Key Facts about Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi who assumed the charge of Army's Northern Command