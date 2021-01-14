Happy Makar Sankranti Wishes 2021: Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, SMS, Poems and more

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: It is one of the most important festivals in India. This year it is celebrated on 14 January. It marks the day of the sun's transit into the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn) which means the end of the winter season and the beginning of the longer days.

People celebrate the festival by distributing til, jaggery, sesame laddoos, flying kites, etc. It is celebrated in several parts of the country. In Tamil Nadu, it is known as Pongal, Bihu in Assam, and in Pedda Pandaga in Telangana.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Quotes and Wishes

1. "May this Makar Sankranti, the Sun bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness."

2. May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring plenty of happiness to your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

3. It's time to enjoy the first festival of the year. Wishing you a prosperous and delightful Makar Sankranti!

4. May you rise high just like the colourful kites in the sky. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

5. May the Sun God throw rays of happiness and prosperity in your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti!

7. We wish you a very happy Makar Sankranti! Sending love, luck and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

8. Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family for a happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!

9. On this occasion of Makar Sankranti, may God bless you with good health and wealth.

10. May this harvest season bring you prosperity. Let us celebrate together. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

11. May all your desires and dreams come true this Makar Sankranti. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

12. May you receive all the happiness the world has to offer. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

13. May the light of the sun fill your life with rays of joys on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti!

14. Makar Sankranti is a new beginning of a new destination, happiness. Wish you a happy Makar Sankranti!

15. May this festival gives you energy and enthusiasm to achieve new endeavours in life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

16. Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti!

17. I hope your life is filled with the sweetness of jaggery this year. Makar Sankranti 2021 blessings!

18. May all your desires and dreams come true this Makar Sankranti. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

19. Let the Makar Sankranti light up all the darkness and give warmth to this beautiful festival and make this a memorable night to remember. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Why is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Messages

1. May the tasty makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, and sweet gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity to your life this festive season. Happy Makar Sankranti!

2. May the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life on Makar Sankranti and always. Happy Makar Sankranti!

3. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti, from our family to yours!

4. I may be far away, but the warmth of my message and love will surely reach you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

5. A new start, a new goal with happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

6. It’s a day of new beginnings for everyone and new begins are full of thrills and experiences. Happy Makar Sankranti!

7. May happiness and prosperity be radiated through the holy rays of the sun to your family. Happy Makar Sankranti!

8. May this festival bring you and your family a lot of sweet surprises. Happy Makar Sankranti!

9. May your life be illuminated by the colours of cheers and ecstasy! Happy Makar Sankranti!

10. May the sunlight motivate you and fill your life with a lot of optimism. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Poems

1.

As winter days come to a close

It's here, it's here, everyone knows

All step into the great outdoors

The West wind blows! The West wind blows!

A festive mood fills up the air

Paper crafted with so much care

Of string with powdered glass beware kites everywhere!

Kites everywhere!

These paper kites bring so much joy

To scale the blue the only toy

They mesmerize both girl and boy

We all enjoy! We all enjoy!

A hundred hues fill up the skies

Precious diamonds many a size

All heads upturned, skywards all eyes

Excited cries! Excited cries!

The rooftops become party zones

No gadgets, gizmos, no cellphones

Just sun and sky and mirth filled tones

And paper drones! And paper drones!

The war begins as kites collide

To cut a kite a source of pride

By friendly rules we all abide

Skies don't divide! Skies don't divide!

By Sadaf Jamal

2.

In mid-January comes Makar Sankranti

On the northern roads, Sun makes an entry

And the days start becoming lengthy.



A time when harvests abound in plenty

Culinary expeditions make delicacies dainty

Old and shabby replaced by new and jaunty.



In Tamil Nadu, Pongal predicts prosperity

Gujarat flies Uttarayan kites with dexterity

Bihu revels of Assam ushers Earth’s fecundity.



Sabarimala in Kerala shows one light of Makar Jyothi

Lohri bonfires in Punjab and Himachal burn negativity

Rest of India celebrates Sankranti with great generosity.



To rituals, legends and traditions provide clarity

Pilgrimage and holy dip in sacred rivers, a reality

Amidst gaiety, may the joy of rejoicing last an eternity!

By Sreechandra Banerjee

