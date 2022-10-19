Mallikarjun Kharge Biography: Age, Education, Wife, Political Career, Caste & More

Mallikarjun Kharge Biography: Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the Congress Party Chief after winning securing 7,897 votes out of the 9,385 votes polled. Mallikarjun Kharge is also the first non-Gandhi leader after 24 years to occupy the party’s top post. Kharge served as the Minister of Railways in the Government of India and is considered a competent leader of the opposition party. Mallikarjun Kharge is a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Karnataka since February 16, 2021.

Check Mallikarjun Kharge net worth, religion, age, wife, family, personal life, appointment as Congress Chief, political career and other important details.

Delhi | Mallikarjun Kharge wins the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. Kharge has won with 8 times more votes: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari pic.twitter.com/itgbOpZ4AV — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Mallikarjun Kharge Biography

Name Mallikarjun Kharge Born July 21, 1942 Age 80 Years Party Indian National Congress Current Position President of Congress Party Education Seth Shankarlal Lahoti Law College, Gulbarga University and Government College, Kalaburagi Previous Offices Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Member of the Lok Sabha, Leader of the Opposition of India, Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Minister of Railways of India, Minister of Rural Development, Minister of Labour and Employment of India, Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Wife Radhabai Kharge Children Priyank Kharge and Priyadarshini Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge Family, Personal Life, Education

Mallikarjun Kharge was born in the Varawatti, Bhalki Taluk, Bidar district, Karnataka to Mapanna Kharge and Sabavva. Kharge finished his schooling at Nutan Vidyalaya in Gulbarga and went on to do a Bachelor of Arts from the Government College, Gulbarga, and his law degree from the Seth Shankarlal Lahoti Law College in Gulbarga. Kharge started his legal practice as a junior in Justice Shivraj Patil’s office. During this time, he fought cases for labor unions early in his legal career.

Mallikarjun Kharge Wife, Children, Religion

Mallikarjun Kharge married Radhabai on May 13, 1968, and has two daughters and three sons. In 2006, Kharge announced that he follows Buddhism.

Mallikarjun Kharge Political Career

Mallikarjun Kharge started his political career as a student union leader while he was in the College when he was elected as the General Secretary of the College Student Body. Later in 1969, he became the legal advisor to the MSK Mills Employees Union.

Kharge was also an influential labor union leader of Samyukta Majdoor Sangha and led many agitations fighting for the rights of labours.

Mallikarjun Kharge joined the Indian National Congress in 1969 and also became the President of the Gulbarga City Congress Committee.

Mallikarjun Kharge in national Politics

In the General Elections of 2014, Mallikarjun Kharge contested and won the Gulbarga Parliamentary elections, beating his closest rival from the BJP by over 13,404 votes. Later in June, Kharge was appointed as the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha.

On June 12, 2020, Mallikarjun Kharge was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka at the age of 78. In 2021, he was appointed the Leader of the Opposition, in the Rajya Sabha. In 2022, he resigned from the post of LoP for contesting the Congress Party Presidential post.

Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress President

On October 19, 2022, Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the President of the Indian National Congress. The party leader won after securing 7,897 votes out of 9,385 votes polled. Kharge takes over from Sonia Gandhi, who agreed to temporarily lead the party when Rahul Gandhi announced to step down in 2019, taking responsibility for the successive general elections in 2019.

