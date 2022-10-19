Roger Binny Biography: BCCI President, Wife, Age, Parents, Net Worth, World Cup, Cricket Career & other details

Roger Binny Biography: Roger Binny, World Cup winner was elected as the 36th President of BCCI on October 18, 2022. The renowned cricketer took over the reins from Sourav Ganguly to run the world’s richest cricket board. Roger Binny is a former Indian cricketer who was also part of the 83 World Cup-winning team of India. Known as one of the most underrated players of the Indian Cricket team, Roger Binny has been known for his playing skills and on-field strategies.

As he takes charge as the BCCI President, check Roger Binny wife, parents nationality, net worth, age, cricket career, world cup, 83 and other details below.

Roger Binny Biography

Name Roger Michael Humphrey Binny Born July 19, 1955 (Bangalore, Mysore State, India) Age 67 years Batting Right-handed batsman Bowling Right-arm fast medium Role All-Rounder Test Debut November 21, 1979 ODI debut December 6, 1980 Current Position 36th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Wife Cynthia Son Stuart Binny and two daughters Daughter-in law Mayanti Langer (Sports Journalist)

Who is Roger Binny?

Roger Binny is a former Indian cricketer who has been appointed as the 36th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Roger Binny was also part of the 1983 World Cup-winning India Squad under the Captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Former India cricketer Roger Binny appointed as the next BCCI President taking over from Sourav Ganguly.



Roger Binny Early Life, Background

Roger Binny was the first Anglo-Indian of Scottish origin to play cricket for India. Stuart Binny, his son also followed footsteps and played state cricket for the Karnataka Cricket team and international cricket for the India national cricket team.

Roger Binny Net Worth

Roger Binny’s net worth as of 2022 is $1-5 million. He has been appointed as the 36th President of BCCI.

Roger Binny Education

Roger Binny attended the Montfort School in Tamil Nadu, St. Germain’s Academy in Bangalore, and ST. Joseph’s Indian High School PU College in Bangalore for his education.

Roger Binny Wife, Children, Personal life, Family and more

Roger Binny is married to Cynthia and they have three children together. Their son Stuart Binny is also an Indian Cricketer who has been married to a sports journalist named Mayanti Langer. Their daughters’ names are Laura and Lisa.

Roger Binny Cricket Career

Roger Binny was a cricket all-rounder who is best known for his impressive bowling performance in the 1983 World Cup where he emerged as the highest wicket-keeper (18 wickets) and in the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia where he successfully repeated his feat.

Roger started his international cricket career during the first Test of the 1979 home series against the Pakistan Cricket team. Notably, when the top batting collapsed in a match, Roger Binny could be counted to hold the batting down so as to drag the match to a draw or to avoid an innings defeat. However, the 1983 World cup resulted in a turning point for Roger Binny.

Roger Binny Career Stats

Competition Test ODI Matches 27 72 Runs scored 830 629 Batting average 23.06 16.13 100s/50s 0/5 0/1 Top score 83 57 Balls bowled 2870 2957 Wickets 47 77 Bowling average 32.64 29.35 5 wickets in innings 2 0 10 wickets in match 0 0 Best bowling 8/101 4/29 Catches/stumpings 11 12

Roger Binny International Awards

Roger Binny won Man of the Match Awards in 1983 when India won against Australia by 118 runs on June 20, 1983.

Roger Binny in ‘83’

Kabir Khan’s sports drama film named ‘83’ which was about India’s first World Cup win in 1983 at Lord’s also starred Roger Binny in which Nishant Dahiya played the role of the star cricketer.

