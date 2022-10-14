Who is GN Saibaba? Former-DU professor acquitted by HC in alleged Maoist link case

Professor GN Saibaba: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on October 14, 2022, acquitted the former Professor of Delhi University GN Saibaba along with five others in an alleged Maoist links case and ordered his immediate release from jail. Nagpur bench of Justice Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare allowed the appeal filed by the former DU professor challenging an order of 2017 of the trial court convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment. GN Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound because of a physical disability, is currently at the Nagpur Central prison. Read more about who is GN Saibaba and what we know about his case.

Maharashtra | Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and 5 others from charges of links with banned extremist outfits. The Gadchiroli court had awarded them life imprisonment for anti-national activities. — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

Who is GN Saibaba?

GN Saibaba is a former professor of Delhi University and was teaching English until the college he worked at terminated his services.

Saibaba joined the Ram Lal Anand College in 2003 and was teaching as an Assistant Professor in the English Department. He was suspended in 2014 after he was arrested by the Maharashtra Police for suspected Maoist links.

Ever since GN Saibaba was suspended in 2014, his family received only half of the salary for his position. However, on March 31, 2021, the principal of the Ram Lal Anand College signed a Memorandum terminating his services with immediate effect.

Why GN Saibaba was arrested?

A session’s court in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra in 2017 convicted GN Saibaba and others, including a student of Jawahar Lal Nehru University and a journalist, for alleged Maoist links. They were convicted for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

As per the prosecution in the case, the documents listed under GN Saibaba’s name included a letter to the school headmaster of his daughter, one to his college and another to a Hyderabad institute. The prosecution added that those letters written under the name of ‘Prakash’ included letters to Maoist bosses in which he spoke about his frustration in Delhi, his handicap, and his wish to work underground.

GN Saibaba and others were held guilty by the court under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

GN Saibaba acquitted by High Court

The Nagpur Bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare of the Bombay High Court subsequently allowed an appeal filed by GN Saibaba challenging the 2017 order of the trial court convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment. He was acquitted on October 14, 2022.

