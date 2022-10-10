Mulayam Singh Yadav Biography: Wife, Family, Siblings, Son, Political Career, Education and other details

Mulayam Singh Yadav Biography: The founder of the Samajwadi Party and one of the most prominent politicians that India has ever seen, Mulayam Singh Yadav took his last breath on October 10, 2022, at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Mulayam Singh Yadav was the longtime leader of the Samajwadi Party and had served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms. Mulayam Singh Yadav was raised in a poor farming family and was known to be one of the grassroot leaders who connected with the common man of the country.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav Biography

Name Mulayam Singh Yadav Born November 22, 1939 Place of Birth Saifai Village, Etawah District, Uttar Pradesh Death October 10, 2022 (82 Years) Wife Sadhana Gupta (2003-2022), Malti Devi (m.?- 2003) Children Akhilesh Yadav Siblings Shivpal Singh Yadav, Rajpal Singh Yadav, Ratan Singh Yadav, Abhay Ram Yadav, Kamla Devi Yadav Occupation Politician Profession Agriculturist, Former Teacher Party Samajwadi Party Previous Office Member of the Lok Sabha, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Minister of Defence, Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Education Masters of Arts (Political Science), (English Literature), Bachelor of Education

Mulayam Singh Yadav Education, Early Life

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai Village, Etawah District, Uttar Pradesh to Sughar Singh Yadav and Murti Devi. Mulayam Singh Yadav had three degrees in Political Science- a B.A. from Karm Khestra Post Graduate College in Etawah, a B.T. from AK College in Shikohabad and an M.A. in Political Science from B.R. College, Agra University.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Wife, Family, Son, Personal Life

Mulayam Singh Yadav was married twice. His first wife was Malti Devi, who was in a vegetative state from 1974 until her death in May 2003 following complications after giving birth to their only son Akhilesh Yadav. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was in a relationship with Sadhna Gupta. She was not well known until February 2007, when the relationship between Yadav and Gupta was admitted in India's Supreme Court. Sadhan Gupta also has one Prateek Yadav from her first marriage.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Siblings

Mulayam Singh Yadav has four brothers and one sister Kamla Devi. Ram Gopal Yadav and his sister Geeta Devi are his cousins.

Ratan Singh Yadav is his eldest brother, Mulayam Singh Yadav is second among his siblings, Abhay Ram Yadav is in the third number followed by Rajpal Singh Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Ram Gopal Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Political Career

Mulayam Singh Yadav was groomed by prominent leaders such as Raj Narain and Ram Manohar Lohia. He was first elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly in the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh in 1967 Yadav served for eight terms there.

During Indira Gandhi's imposition of Emergency in 1975, Mulayam Singh Yadav was among the leaders who were arrested and kept in custody for 19 months because of the protest.

In 1977, Yadav became a state minister and in 1980 became the President of Lok Dal in Uttar Pradesh which afterwards became a part of Janata Dal. In 1983, Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected as the leader of the Opposition in UP Legislative Council and held that post until 1985.

Mulayam Singh Yadav: Founder of Samajwadi Party

Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. It was one of the several parties that emerged when the Janata Dal fragmented into several regional parties. Samajwadi Party was created just months before the demolition of Babri Masjid and the Mulayam Singh Yadav's party is said to have played a significant role in preventing violence within Uttar Pradesh following the event.

Mulayam Singh yadav's Samajwadi Party is primarily based in Uttar Pradesh and it has contested Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections in the country.

