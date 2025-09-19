List of top 10 man-made lakes in India

Man-made lakes in India: India has a long history of creating man-made lakes, from ancient times to the modern era. These artificial lakes were built for storing water, irrigation, hydroelectric power generation, and drinking water supply. Some were created centuries ago by rulers to beautify their kingdoms, while others are massive reservoirs formed by large dams. Today, these lakes play a crucial role in India’s economy, agriculture, and tourism. Among them, a few stand out not only for their size but also for their historical and cultural importance. 1. Gobind Sagar Lake – Himachal Pradesh Gobind Sagar Lake was created by building the Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River. It is one of the largest reservoirs in India and plays a major role in irrigation and hydroelectric power generation. The lake also supports fisheries and attracts many tourists for water sports and boating.

2. Jaisamand Lake – Rajasthan Also known as Dhebar Lake, Jaisamand was built in 1685 by Maharana Jai Singh. It is the second-largest artificial lake in Asia and covers an area of around 87 square kilometers. Surrounded by marble steps and palaces, the lake is a fine example of Rajput architecture and heritage. 3. Hussain Sagar Lake – Telangana Constructed in 1562 by Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah, Hussain Sagar Lake connects the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The lake is famous for the giant monolithic Buddha statue standing on an island in the middle. Today, it serves as a recreational hub with parks and boating facilities around it. 4. Fateh Sagar Lake – Rajasthan This man-made lake was built in the 17th century by Maharana Jai Singh in Udaipur. Fateh Sagar is surrounded by hills and includes three small islands, one of which houses the Nehru Garden. It not only adds beauty to Udaipur but also supplies drinking water to the city.

5. Bhojtal (Upper Lake) – Madhya Pradesh Built by King Bhoj in the 11th century, Bhojtal is considered the oldest man-made lake in India. Located in Bhopal, it was constructed for water storage and still serves as a lifeline for the city. The lake also supports biodiversity, including migratory birds and freshwater fish. 6. Rana Pratap Sagar Lake – Rajasthan Rana Pratap Sagar Lake was created by the construction of the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam on the Chambal River. It is an important source of hydroelectric power and irrigation in the region. The lake is also known for the nearby Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, making it a blend of utility and nature. 7. Osman Sagar Lake – Telangana Also called Gandipet Lake, it was built in 1920 by damming the Musi River to provide drinking water to Hyderabad. The lake is surrounded by lush greenery and gardens, making it a popular picnic and tourist spot. It also helps control floods in the city during heavy rainfall.

8. Hirakud Reservoir – Odisha This massive reservoir was formed after the construction of the Hirakud Dam on the Mahanadi River in 1957. It stretches for about 55 kilometres and is one of the longest man-made lakes in the world. The reservoir is crucial for flood control, irrigation, and electricity generation, and it also supports wildlife in its surrounding areas. 9. Krishnarajasagar Lake – Karnataka Krishnarajasagar Lake was created by the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam on the Kaveri River. It supplies drinking water to Mysuru and Bengaluru and is vital for irrigation in southern Karnataka. The nearby Brindavan Gardens add to its charm, making it one of the most visited tourist attractions in the state. 10. Rajsamand Lake – Rajasthan Constructed in 1660 by Maharana Raj Singh, Rajsamand Lake is built across the Gomati River. The lake is famous for its marble embankments, carved with historical inscriptions. It not only served as a water reservoir but also became a symbol of Mewar’s cultural and architectural heritage.