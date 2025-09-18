Shortest Expressway in India: India’s road network has grown rapidly, with many world-class expressways improving connectivity and reducing travel time. Among them, the Durg Bypass Expressway in Chhattisgarh holds the title of being the shortest expressway in India, stretching just 18 kilometers. Despite its short length, it plays an important role in easing traffic between Durg, Bhilai, and Raipur, making it vital for local as well as interstate movement. Which Is the Shortest Expressway in India? The Durg Bypass Expressway is only 18 km long, making it the shortest expressway in the country. Built to reduce congestion on National Highway 53 (NH-53), this expressway allows vehicles travelling from Maharashtra towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh to bypass city traffic smoothly. It ensures better traffic flow, reduces pollution, and supports industrial transport.

Importance of the Durg Bypass Expressway Even though it is short in length, this expressway is strategically important. It connects major industrial hubs like Durg, Bhilai, and Raipur, helping in faster goods transport and reducing travel delays. The bypass is especially crucial for heavy vehicles that otherwise slow down traffic within city limits, making it one of the most useful expressways in Chhattisgarh. Other Short Expressways in India While the Durg Bypass Expressway is the shortest, there are other relatively short but important expressways in India: •Delhi–Gurgaon Expressway (28 km): Connects Delhi to Gurugram, part of NH-48, and is one of the busiest expressways near Delhi NCR. •Jaipur–Kishangarh Expressway (90 km): Connects Jaipur to Kishangarh in Rajasthan, ensuring faster travel between two key cities in North India.

Interesting Facts About the Shortest Expressway in India 1. Location The Durg Bypass Expressway is located in Chhattisgarh, connecting Durg city to Bhilai and Raipur. Its position makes it an important link between NH-53 and key industrial zones. 2. Length At just 18 kilometres, it is officially recognised as the shortest expressway in India. This makes it unique in comparison to longer stretches like the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway (1,386 km). 3. Purpose It was constructed mainly to decongest NH-53 and allow smooth passage of heavy vehicles and industrial transport. This bypass also reduces urban traffic congestion in Durg and Bhilai. 4. Connectivity The expressway links Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, reducing traffic inside city limits. It has become a vital route for trade, logistics, and industrial connectivity in central India.