Math can be fun and exciting too! These math riddles are proof!

All your life you have been running away from math. The subject has always tortured you. Whether in your dreams or in your exam, the subject has always haunted you.

What if someone comes and eases your trauma by saying that the subject can be friendly too? What if we say that math is done with torturing people, and it has now decided to be as welcoming as possible?

Simply stated, what if we say that the subject has an “easy” face too? Yes, it can be manageable too!

These exciting math riddles are an example!

Can you try these?

MATH RIDDLES:

Math Riddle 1:

The head of a whale is six feet long; his tail is as long as his head and half his body, and his body is half of his whole length. How long is the whale?

Put on your thinking caps!

Math Riddle 2:

King Tut died 120 years after King Eros was born. Their combined age when they died was 100 years. King Eros died in the year 40 B.C. In what year was King Tut born?

Come on, calculate the year!

Math Riddle 3:

At a children's party, 10 kids had juice, 8 kids had cake, and 6 kids had juice and cake. How many kids were there at the party?

Now that’s what a juicy riddle sounds like!

We are back with some exciting brain teasers!

Math Riddle 4:

Robert and David played several golf matches against each other in a week. They played for a pizza at each match, but no pizzas were purchased until the end of the week. If at any time Robert and David had the same number of wins, those pizzas were canceled. Robert won four matches (but no pizzas), and David won three pizzas. How many rounds of golf were played?

Come on, get sporty!





Math Riddle 5.

Can you combine plus signs and five 2's to get 28? Can you combine plus signs and eight 8's to get 1,000?

This sounds like a tricky one!





Excited for the answers?





ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

The head of a whale is six feet long; his tail is as long as his head and half his body, and his body is half of his whole length. How long is the whale?







Answer - Forty-eight feet.

Math Riddle 2:

King Tut died 120 years after King Eros was born. Their combined age when they died was 100 years. King Eros died in the year 40 B.C. In what year was King Tut born?

Answer - King Tut was born in 20 B.C. There were 120 years between the birth of King Eros and the death of King Tut, but since their ages amounted to only 100 years, there must have been 20 years when neither existed. This would be a period between the death of King Eros, 40 B.C., and the birth of King Tut, 20 B.C.

Math Riddle 3:

At a children's party, 10 kids had juice, 8 kids had cake, and 6 kids had juice and cake. How many kids were there at the party?

Answer - Twelve kids. Six kids had juice and cake, leaving two out of the cake eaters that didn't have juice. As there were ten juicers, there must be twelve kids in total.

Math Riddle 4:

Robert and David played several golf matches against each other in a week. They played for a pizza at each match, but no pizzas were purchased until the end of the week. If at any time Robert and David had the same number of wins, those pizzas were canceled. Robert won four matches (but no pizzas), and David won three pizzas. How many rounds of golf were played?

Answer - Eleven, David won 7 matches, 4 to cancel out Robert's 4 wins, and 3 more to win the pizzas.

Math Riddle 5.

Can you combine plus signs and five 2's to get 28? Can you combine plus signs and eight 8's to get 1,000?

Answer - 22+2+2+2=28; 888+88+8+8+8=1,000







Didn’t we say math has become generous? We always stand by our words!

Who said math is tough? Try these fun math riddles!