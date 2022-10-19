Math Riddle: You Are A Certified Genius If You Can Solve These Riddles On Reasoning.

Math riddles are not everyone's cup of tea.

They are tough to figure out and require a certain level of knowledge and expertise in order to be solved. Even though math riddles are difficult, they can still be fun to solve.

This is why we are here with three riddles on percentages so that you can brainstorm and have fun in the process as well.

If you are good at math, you can solve the questions easily, but if math is not your strength then you will have to work hard to figure out the problems.

All the best!

Math Riddle 1

Math Riddle 2

Math Riddle 3

Find this too easy?

Fine, let’s turn this into a challenge.

Set a timer to 10 seconds and try to find the answer within the allotted time.

Good luck!

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answers by now. If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your answers.

Math Riddle 1

30 x 1.5 = 45

45 x 2= 90

90 x 2.5 = 225

225 x 3 = 675

Similarly, 675 x 3.5 = 2362.5

Hence, the answer is 2362.5

Math Riddle 2

In this series:

190/2 = 95 – 1 = 94

94/2 = 47 -1 = 46

46/2 = 23 – 1 = 22

22/ 2= 11-1= 10

10/2= 5-1= 4

Similarly, 4/2= 2-1 = 1

Hence, the answer is 1.

Math Riddle 3

30 - 16 = 14; 54 - 30 = 24; 88 - 54 = 34; 132 - 88 = 44

Hence, the next number should have a difference of 54 (as the numbers increase by 10) with 132.

So, 134 + 54 = 186

Hence, the answer is 186.