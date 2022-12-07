Math Riddles For Exams: 5 Mind-Breaking Problems On Profit & Loss.

Math Riddles are not everyone’s cup of tea! Not everyone likes them.

They are tough and require adept arithmetic knowledge. However, as challenging as they are, they are also super helpful.

You can benefit from solving math riddles for a number of reasons.

First, they give you the chance to practice problem-solving techniques. Secondly, they also provide you a chance to revisit fundamental mathematical ideas. Thirdly, they help you cultivate critical thinking abilities. Lastly, they can raise your general math proficiency.

For this reason, we have another collection of online math riddles from around the web ready for you.

Are you prepared to solve them? We really do hope you are.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5







All the best!

Math Riddle Answers

Math Riddle #1

The loss percentage of the carpet seller = 8 ⅓ %

Math Riddle #2

Ronald sold the geyser for $ 3956.

Math Riddle #3

Sam bought the TV for $ 750.

Math Riddle #4

The selling price of the signed bat should be $ 378.

Math Riddle #5

The shopkeeper bears a 12% loss.

We hope that you liked this math riddle.

