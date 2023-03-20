Math Riddles: Here we are back with a few more math riddles for you!

What makes math different from other subjects? Unlike literature, math does not come with interesting stories that strike a chord. It does not deal with emotions that we can relate to. Unlike science, the subject does not deal with exploration or understanding the physical world better. Unlike art, the subject does not require one to bring out the inner creativity on paper.

When math lacks all of these, does it make the subject harder to understand? Well, yes. Numbers can get complex at times. And when these numbers come along with algebraic alphabets, signs, complex symbols, never-ending equations, and theorems, it indeed gets difficult to understand.

But hey, does that also mean that math is a dull subject? Certainly not! Math deals with solving real-life problems and answering questions that no other discipline can answer. Moreover, it intervenes well with almost all subjects. That is what makes math a special subject.

Still, doubting math’s ability to be interesting? Well, these exciting math riddles will prove you wrong!

Math Riddle 1:

John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Math Riddle 2:

If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 3;

A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

$15.50.

Answer 2:

Zero

Answer 3:

50 steps!