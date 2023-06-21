Math Riddles: Math is an interesting subject, really! These math riddles are a proof!

Math never stops surprising those who are interested. Try these exciting math riddles.
Math riddle 1:

Sam has a cute box. The box has 4 brown buttons, 7 gray buttons, and 5 black buttons. Each button is actually of a different size. One button is randomly selected by Sam. What do you think is the chance that Sam picks the smallest black button?

 

Math riddle 2:


John saves $200 more every year than in the previous year. If John began with $400 in the very first year, how many years will be required to touch $18,000 (if we exclude the interest)? 

 

Here are the answers:

Answer: 1/5 

Answer: 12 years

 
