Math riddles that will blow your mind!

Hello readers. Waiting for the dose of calculative, complicated, and tickling riddles of the day? No worries, we know what you want, and as promised, we are back with some great riddles today as well. So why wait, let’s get started -

MATH RIDDLE 1

What did the little lobster get on its math test?

MATH RIDDLE 2

If you're 8 feet away from a door and with each move you advance half the distance to the door. How many moves will it take to reach the door?

MATH RIDDLE 3

I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

MATH RIDDLE 4

How old is your son? asked a man to his neighbor. My son is five times as old as my daughter and my wife is five times as old as my son. I am twice as old as my wife whereas my grandmother, who is celebrating her eighty-first birthday is as old as all of us put together. How old is the man's son?

MATH RIDDLE 5

You have 6 eggs. You break 2, cook 2 and you eat 2 eggs. How many do you have left?

MATH RIDDLE 6

A sphere has three, a circle has two, and a point has zero. What is it?

MATH RIDDLE 7

If 4+2=26, 8+1=79 and 6+5=111. Then, what is 7+3?

MATH RIDDLE 8

Why is it easier to count cows than sheep?

Ready for the answers? Have a look –

Answer to riddle 1: Sea-plus

Answer to riddle 2: Infinity! Technically you will never reach the door, as you can only move half the distance, no matter how small.

Answer to riddle 3: Number 194

Answer to riddle 4: Five

Answer to riddle 5: 4. The 2 you break are the ones you cook, which are the ones you eat.

Answer to riddle 6: Dimensions

Answer to riddle 7: 410. 4+2=26 is because 4-2=2 and 4+2=6, so it is 26. Therefore, 7-3=4 and 7+3=10(410)

Answer to riddle 8: You can use a cowculator

Had fun solving today’s puzzles? We are glad to bring you these excitement tablets every day. We will be back tomorrow with more fun-filled puzzles. Till then, stay tuned!!