Math riddles with answers: Do you think solving these math riddles is easy? We doubt.

One of the most important lessons learned in a life of many great men and women is that one should never underestimate, undervalue, or take for granted anything in life. Every aspect of our life is like a plant, and all of them require water, sunlight, and manure to flourish.

Similar is the case with our life challenges. Sometimes, we underestimate our challenges. The situation of math riddles is the same. We may underestimate these math riddles, but these are quite challenging.

MATH RIDDLES:

Have you calculated the answers? Check across our solutions.

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

How many times can you subtract 3 from 27?

Answer 1:

Only once.

Math Riddle 2:

Can you go from 54 to 200 with the help of just one letter?

Answer 2:

Simply add the multiplication sign between 50 and 4.

Math Riddle 3:

If Susan has eight daughters and each of these daughters has one brother, how many kids do Mary has?

Answer 3:

Susan has 9 children, eight daughters and one son.