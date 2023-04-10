Math Riddles with answers: John is stuck with his math homework. Can you help him out?

Math riddles are exciting, but when you get to see these riddles in the form of homework, they turn out to be extra challenging.

John has got math riddles as his homework. Can you help him out?

Math riddles

MATH RIDDLE 1:

What did the little lobster get on its math test?

MATH RIDDLE 2:

I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

ANSWERS:

Exciting about the answers? Here are the answers!

Answer to riddle 1:

Sea-plus

Answer to riddle 2:

Number 194