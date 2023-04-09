Math riddles with answers: Math never gets boring. These math riddles are a BIG proof. Try these.

Has math ever been boring? No right.

Presenting some exciting math riddles for you to enjoy!





Math Riddle 1:

Sam is an expert at calculations. He is never wrong with mathematics. He added six to eleven, and the answer he gets is five. Is he correct with his calculations this time?

Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?









Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Here are the answers you may be seeking!

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

Sam is an expert at calculations. He is never wrong with mathematics. He added six to eleven, and the answer he gets is five. Is he correct with his calculations this time?

Answer 1:

Yes, Sam is correct because he added six to eleven on the clock, and gets 5 as the resultant time.

Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

Answer to Riddle 2: Twenty-one







Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Answer to Riddle 3: 11 cartons