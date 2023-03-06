Math riddles with answers: Math riddles, historical perspective, and more!

Math is a complex subject. Can you recall your school days? Well, no matter how fun every other lecture would have been, there must be a strange tingling, fearful feeling in your gut in the mathematics lecture. That is because math is inherently a tough subject. Secondly, it is one of those subjects that is so important in almost all spheres of life. Yes, many argue that most of the theorems we study do not have any use in everyday life, but all one can never imagine a world without numbers. Thirdly, no matter how sweet our math teacher had been in school, we all had a strange fear of the teacher.

How did math originate?

In the year 287 BC, the famous Greek mathematician, Archimedes, was born in Syracuse, Sicily. The man brought forward new methods for getting a solution to equations, leaving the whole world amazed. He is thus referred to as the father of mathematics.

Now that you know a bit about the history of mathematics, you are ready for the math riddles.

MATH RIDDLE 1:

Joey has six sons. Each son proudly says, “I have a very intelligent sister.” How many children does Joey have?

MATH RIDDLE 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

Joey has seven children in all. All boys are talking about the same sister.

Answer to Riddle 2: Twenty-one