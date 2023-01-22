Math riddles with answers: These math riddles look simple, but we bet you won’t be able to solve these!

Math is not only a tough subject but also a deceiving one. Sometimes, an easy-looking math question becomes the most difficult one once you try solving it.

Have you ever experienced a situation in school when you had a glance at the math question pap[er and found it super interesting, but when you start reading the questions, you find that it is the hardest of all the exams you have attempted in your present and past life?

Today, we present some math riddles that will give you the same vibe.

Math riddles with answer

Math riddle 1:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?





Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?









Answers:

Answer 1:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.

Answer 2:

Odd!