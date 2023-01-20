Math riddles with answers: These math riddles will remind you of your school math teacher!

When was the last time you called your school math teacher? These fun math riddles might take you down the nostalgic road.

Yes, these math riddles will remind you of those fun times when your math teacher used to teach you all those complicated math concepts, scolded you for murmuring in the class, and gave you marks based on your performance.

MATH RIDDLES WITH ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Math Riddle 2:

Math Riddle 3:

HERE ARE THE ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

You are at a fruit mart. However, you forgot to carry your calculator for the calculation. Now, you need to prove your mental math skills here. A pear is 40 cents, an apricot is 60 cents and a watermelon is 80 cents. How much is an apple?

Answer- 40 cents. How? Well, the price of the fruits is actually calculated by multiplying the number of vowels by 20c, in this problem.

Math Riddle 2:

Charlie is twice as old as his little sister. Charlie is also half as old as his father. In a span of 50 years, the age of Charlie’s sister will become half of Charlie’s father’s age. What do you think is the age of Charlie now?

Answer - Charlie is 50 years old.

Math Riddle 3:

Have you ever tried having fun with the telephone as a child? What do you think will be the number you will get in case you multiply all the numbers on a telephone’s number pad?

Answer - This was indeed a tricky one. The number you will be getting will be Zero. Wondering how? Well, any number multiplied by 0 will always end up being equal to 0.