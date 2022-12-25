Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes, GIF, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Instagram Photos and Images

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas is a yearly celebration honoring the birth of Jesus Christ that is celebrated by billions of people all over the world on December 25 as a religious and cultural holiday. The season of Advent, also known as the Nativity Fast, precedes this important feast, which marks the beginning of the Christmastide season, which traditionally lasts twelve days and ends on the Twelfth Night.

There are various stories as to when Jesus was born, but the church decided on December 25 as the official date in the early fourth century. On the Roman calendar, this corresponds to the customary date of the winter solstice. On March 25, which is also the day of the spring equinox, it is precisely nine months since the Annunciation.

Let the past be history, and the fun and joy of Christmas fill your life with new spirits.

Christmas Day 2022: Messages & Wishes

Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one's home that one carries in one's heart. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family.

The gift of love, the gift of peace, and the gift of happiness - may all these be yours. Wishing you a season full of light and laughter. Merry Christmas.

The bells are jingling. The balls are rolling. The stars shine bright on the Christmas tree. May this sparkle always brighten your life!

May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope, and the peace of the Lord's love at Christmas and always! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year. Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas! May your days ahead be as vibrant as this festive season. May you shine as bright as the Christmas lights because you deserve it all. Have a great year and a wonderful life ahead!

May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope, and the peace of the Lord's love at Christmas and always! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year. Merry Christmas.

Take nothing for granted and be grateful for the wonderful family and friends you have to share this joyous season with. I wish you a joyous Christmas.

Christmas Day 2022: Images & WhatsApp Status

Christmas Day 2022: Quotes

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” — Bob Hope

“Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day.”— Helen Steiner Rice

“May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Remember this December that love weighs more than gold.” — Josephine Daskam Bacon

“Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to give.” — B.C. Forbes

“Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.”— Freya Stark

“Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever.”— Richelle E. Goodrich

Pre-Christian, Christian, and secular themes and origins are mixed together in the festive traditions that are connected to Christmas in different nations. Giving gifts, finishing an Advent calendar or Advent wreath, singing carols, watching nativity plays, exchanging Christmas cards, attending church services, hosting a special meal, and putting up various Christmas decorations like trees, lights, nativity scenes, garlands, wreaths, mistletoe, and holly are all common modern holiday customs. Additionally, a number of closely related and frequently used characters, including Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Saint Nicholas, and Christkind, are connected to the giving of gifts to children during the Christmas season and have their own set of customs and lore.