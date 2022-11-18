Mickey Mouse Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Slogans & More

Mickey Mouse is officially 93 years old, but he doesn't look a day over 60. The day fans formally recognize Mickey Mouse's Birthday is November 18, 1928, when Mickey Mouse made his debut in the short film "Steamboat Willy." Mickey serves as a reminder of the wonder of childhood when our imaginations gave wings from his words, "First, think. Second, believe. Third, dream. And finally, dare."

So, on Michael Theodore Mouse, I mean our Mickey Mouse’s birthday let’s know more about him.

When the world most needed a mischievous mouse to cheer them up, Mickey Mouse was born. Just 20 days after the 1929 stock market crash, he made his film debut. Thanks to his unwavering optimism and cheer, he quickly became a favorite of both kids and adults. We should appropriately commemorate his birthday!

Wishes

“May the joy that you have spread in the past come back to you on this day. Wishing you a very happy birthday Mickey!”

“Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true.”

“Count your life by smiles, not tears. Count your age by friends, not years. Happy birthday!”

Your birthday is the first day of another 365-day journey. Be the shining thread in the beautiful tapestry of the world to make this year the best ever. Enjoy the ride, Mickey.

“Forget the past; look forward to the future, for the best things are yet to come.”

Quotes

“My Mickey Mouse ears were given to me by a dear friend. They remind me of how I need to be silly.” – Alice Ripley

“Never go to Pluto; it’s a Mickey Mouse planet” – Robin Williams

“He popped out of my mind onto a drawing pad 20 years ago on a train ride from Manhattan to Hollywood at a time when the business fortunes of my brother Roy and myself were at the lowest ebb, and disaster seemed right around the corner.” -Anonymous

“I love Mickey Mouse more than any woman I have ever known.”- Anonymous

“When people laugh at Mickey Mouse it’s because he’s so human; that is the secret of his popularity.”

“Mickey Mouse is, to me, a symbol of independence. He was a means to an end.”- Anonymous

Slogans from Mickey Mouse

“H-Hey everybody! It’s me, Mickey Mouse! Say, you wanna come inside my clubhouse?” “Well, alright. Let’s go!”

Everybody says, ‘Oh, Toodles!’”

“We’ve got ears! Say cheers!”

We’ve used all our Mousketools! Say ‘Super Cheers!’”

“What a hot dog day!”

Meeska, Mooska, Mickey Mouse! Say it with me: Meeska, Mooska, Mickey Mouse!”

“The telescope will help us see things far away. Let’s see if we can find the forest.”

Think about how unlikely it is for a cartoon mouse to become famous. He has held many different roles throughout his life, including sorcerer, musketeer, Mouseketeer, prince, and pauper. And the only reason he is there are thanks to the humans' creative imagination. We appreciate Walt Disney's inspirational vision and Mickey Mouse for bringing joy to our childhood.