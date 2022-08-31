Mikhail Gorbachev Biography: Early Life, Family, Political Career, Achievements, Death

Mikhail Gorbachev Biography: Mikhail Gorbachev was a charismatic politician and leader of the Soviet Union. He was the general secretary of the Soviet Union Communist Party from 1985-1991.

Mikhail Gorbachev passed away on 30th August 2022 at Central Clinical Hospital, Moscow after suffering from a prolonged illness.

We will learn about Mikhail Gorbachev’s early life, family, political career, achievements, and death in detail here.

Mikhail Gorbachev Biography - Overview

Name Mikhail Gorbachev or Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev Birth Name Viktor Born March 2, 1931 Death August 30, 2022 (91Years) Birthplace Privolnoye, Stavropol Krai, Russia Hometown Privolnoye Place of Death Central Clinical Hospital, Moscow Nationality Russian Ethnicity White Profession Politician Special Achievements Last Leader of Soviet Union Nobel Peace Prize in 1990

Mikhail Gorbachev Early Life, Family, Wife

Mikhail Gorbachev was born on 2nd March 1931 in Privolnoye, Stavropol Krai to Sergey Andreyevich Gorbachev and Maria Panteleyevna Gorbacheva in a poor peasant family of Russian and Ukrainian heritage.

His birth name was Viktor, but his grandfather renamed him, Mikhail. After that he was known as Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev. In his growing-up days, Russia was under the rule of Joseph Stalin, who belonged to the communist party.

He joined the Communist party, and the Communist party was ruling the Soviet Union at that time.

Gorbachev was married to Raisa Titarenko in 1953 while studying at Moscow State University.

Mikhail Gorbachev - Education

Mikhail Gorbachev completed his law degree from Moscow State University in 1955.

Mikhail Gorbachev - Political Career

Mikhail Gorbachev joined Communist Party as a youth, and after Stalin’s death, he became a keen proponent of De-Stalinisation reforms started by Nikita Khrushchev. His ascension began when he was selected as the First Party Secretary of the Stavropol Regional Committee in 1970.

Subsequently, in 1978 he came to Moscow to be selected as the secretary of the Central Committee.

His ultimate success came in 1985 when he was elected as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, in other words, the de-facto ruler of the government.

Mikhail Gorbachev - Achievements

Mikhail Gorbachev introduced the policies of “glasnost” and “perestroika” which helped in freedom of speech and press and the economic expansion of the economy. It also resulted in the decentralization of economic decision-making.

Gorbachev is credited with bringing the Cold War to an end, which resulted in the dissolution of the USSR into separate countries.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his efforts to end the Cold War between US and USSR.

Mikhail Gorbachev Death

Mikhail Gorbachev passed away at Central Clinical Hospital, Moscow, on 30th August 2022 after being ill for a prolonged period.