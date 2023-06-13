Mini crossword puzzles are a fun and educational way to improve your critical thinking skills, mental functions and exercise your brain. The educational benefits of solving crosswords include enhanced memory, increased focus and problem-solving abilities, increased knowledge base, and gain ability to answer trivia questions. Our mini crossword puzzles are typically smaller but still be challenging, making them perfect for people of all ages.

Each puzzle contains words with clues from a variety of topics including general knowledge/GK facts, India and world’s history, geography, art & culture, science and technology, politics, business, economics, sports, idioms, and phrases, books and authors, etc.

Jagran Josh publishes an easy mini crossword puzzle every day!

How to solve crossword puzzles?

To solve a crossword puzzle, you have to look at the clues and the number of letters of the answer to fill in the blanks with the correct words.

Start with the easiest clue or for which you know the answer. Repeat the same process with the remaining clues until you finish the crossword.

In this mini crossword, there 3 clues for which you have been provided the number of letters in each word. For example, one of the clues ask you a 7 letter word for ‘a digital currency that uses blockchain technology’. Good luck!

Mini Crossword: June 13, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Diseases that can spread from animals to humans (8 letters)

2. A digital currency that uses blockchain technology (7 letters)

Down:

3. Which country has the world’s largest postal network? (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 13, 2023

Check below the answers for the clues above for today's mini crossword.

Across:

1. Zoonotic

2. Bitcoin

Down:

3. India

