The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Playing crossword puzzles can help to improve your vocabulary, enhance your mood, sharpen your problem-solving skills, and boost your memory. To solve a crossword puzzle, you need to be able to think logically and creatively. You also need to have a good understanding of the English language.

If you are new to crossword puzzles, it is a good idea to start with easier clues. This will help you to learn the patterns and strategies that are used in crossword puzzles. As you get more experienced, you can then try the more difficult clues.

If you are stuck on a clue, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to look up the answer. However, it is more satisfying to solve the clue yourself.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: August 1, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. A global campaign to raise awareness about breastfeeding. (13 letters)

3. Make it more noticeable or prominent. (10 letters)

Down:

1. The largest desert in the world. (9 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 1, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

2. Breastfeeding

3. Accentuate

Down:

1. Antarctic

Did you enjoy the crossword?

