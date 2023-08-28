Mini Crossword is a daily crossword puzzle that is published on the Jagran Josh website. It is a challenging puzzle that covers a wide range of topics, from history and science to art and culture. Solving the puzzles can help you improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

Start with the easier clues first. This will help you build up your confidence and momentum. You can refer to a dictionary or thesaurus. This can help you find the correct words for the clues.

Solving the puzzles requires you to think logically and solve problems. This can help improve your problem-solving skills in other areas of your life. It also improves vocabulary and helps you learn new words.

If you are looking for a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and skills, Mini Crossword is a great option. So why not give it a try today?

Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: August 28, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Crops are grown with the onset of monsoon. (6 letters)

3. Another word for ‘in a warm and friendly way’. (9 letters)

Down:

2. The first Mughal emperor. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 28, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Kharif

3. Cordially

Down:

2. Babur

