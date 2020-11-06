What is Mission Sagar-II?

On 2 November 2020, Indian Naval Ship Airavat entered Port Sudan as part of 'Mission Sagar-II', carrying a consignment of 100 tonnes of food aid for the people of Sudan. The Government of India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries to overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic

As part of ‘Mission Sagar-II’, Indian Naval Ship Airavat entered Port Sudan today carrying a consignment of 100 tonnes of food aid. India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries to overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/BGCnkIvMaT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

Key Highlights:

1- Mission Sagar-II is in line with the 'Mission Sagar' undertaken in May-June 2020.

2- INS Airavat will deliver food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

3- The Indian Navy is progressing this mission in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

4- The assistance is in line with India’s role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean region (IOR).

Indian Ocean Region (IOR) The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) comprises of the Indian Ocean and the countries bordering it-- Australia, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Madagascar, Somalia, Tanzania, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. The region is home to around 2.5 billion people or one-third of the population of our planet.

Credits: Drishti IAS

Mission Sagar

1- 'Mission Sagar' is inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

2- It highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with its maritime neighbours and further strengthens the existing bond.

3- Under this mission, India sent INS Kesari to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, carrying COVID-19 related medicines, medical assistance teams and food items.

As part of ‘Mission Sagar’, INS Kesari entered Port of Male, Maldives today. The Government of India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries & towards this INS Kesari is carrying 580 tons of food provisions for the people of Maldives: Ministry of Defence (MoD) pic.twitter.com/5EhDxxHSvZ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Vision SAGAR 1- In the year 2015, Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision was launched by the Government of India to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours. 2- Furthermore, the mission seeks in building maritime security capabilities with these neighbours. 3- The Mission Sagar assistance is in line with India’s role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). 4- It highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with its neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Ocean islands were adversely affected as tourism fall flat. Furthermore, these island nations are of strategic importance to India as they are located along Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs). This means that these islands can facilitate a navy’s continuous presence along key international shipping routes, allowing a navy to patrol and secure SLOCs during peace times and provides an option to interdict and cut off an adversary’s communications during times of conflict. Thus, Mission Sagar was much needed.