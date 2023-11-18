Quick Links

Mitchell Marsh Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

All Mitchell Marsh records: Check the key highlights of Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 19, 2023, 06:06 IST
Mitchell Marsh Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in the history of cricket. One of the biggest reasons behind Australia’s success in crickets is the versatility of players.

Australia is one of the few teams which has 3,4 good all-rounders in every game. Only a couple of pure batters and pure bowlers are there in the playing 11 of an Australian cricket game.

One such brilliant all-rounder is Mitchell Marsh. He is the brother of former Australian top-order batter Shaun Marsh. Mitchell Marsh has often opened the batting innings for Australia and tends to bowl a few overs in each game. He has over 100 international wickets and over 5,000 international runs.

Today, we take a look at Mitchell Marsh’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Mitchell Marsh Stats and Key Achievements

Mitchell Marsh is considered among the best all-rounders for Australia. He is a middle-order batsman who often serves as an opener and is also an accomplished fast bowler. He has both multiple international wickets and centuries to his name.

You can check his batting record below.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

35

88

49

Inns

61

84

47

NO

6

11

9

Runs

1510

2657

1272

HS

181

177*

92*

Ave

27.45

36.39

33.47

BF

2860

2763

955

SR

52.79

96.16

133.19

100s

3

3

0

50s

4

18

8

4s

195

244

110

6s

23

88

53

Ct

18

35

24

St

0

0

0

Mitchell Marsh ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Mitchell Marsh has played in two ICC ODI World Cups and was part of the Australian squad that won the 2015 World Cup. You can check out his CWC statistics below.

Batting

Innings

12

Not Outs

1

Aggregate

457

Highest Score

177*

Average

41.55

50s

1

100s

2

Ducks

3

Scoring Rate

107.28

Opened Batting

5

 

Bowling

Overs

24.0

Balls

144

Maidens

0

Runs Conceded

160

Wickets

7

Average

22.86

4 Wickets in Innings

1

Best

5/33

Economy Rate

6.67

Strike Rate

20.57

Mitchell Marsh Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Mitchell Marsh has scored 6 international centuries - 3 in Tests and 3 in ODIs.

Mitchell Marsh Total Runs

Mitchell Marsh has scored 5,439 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

35

88

49

Inns

61

84

47

Runs

1510

2657

1272

Mitchell Marsh Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Mitchell Marsh is 181 in test cricket, 177* in ODI, and 92* in T20I. Marsh holds the record for making the third-highest individual score by an Australian cricketer in the ODI World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh Total Wickets

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has taken 116 wickets in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Mat

35

88

49

Inns

59

68

23

Balls

3057

2177

264

Runs

1790

2004

348

Wickets

45

56

15

BBI

5/46

5/33

3/24

BBM

7/86

533

3/24

Ave

39.77

35.78

23.2

Econ

3.51

5.52

7.9

SR

67.9

38.8

17.6

4w

1

1

0

5w

1

1

0

10w

0

0

0

Mitchell Marsh Number of Catches in All Format

Mitchell Marsh has taken 77 catches in International cricket.

