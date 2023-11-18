Mitchell Marsh Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in the history of cricket. One of the biggest reasons behind Australia’s success in crickets is the versatility of players. Australia is one of the few teams which has 3,4 good all-rounders in every game. Only a couple of pure batters and pure bowlers are there in the playing 11 of an Australian cricket game.

One such brilliant all-rounder is Mitchell Marsh. He is the brother of former Australian top-order batter Shaun Marsh. Mitchell Marsh has often opened the batting innings for Australia and tends to bowl a few overs in each game. He has over 100 international wickets and over 5,000 international runs. Today, we take a look at Mitchell Marsh’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Mitchell Marsh Stats and Key Achievements Mitchell Marsh is considered among the best all-rounders for Australia. He is a middle-order batsman who often serves as an opener and is also an accomplished fast bowler. He has both multiple international wickets and centuries to his name. You can check his batting record below.