Mitchell Marsh Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in the history of cricket. One of the biggest reasons behind Australia’s success in crickets is the versatility of players.
Australia is one of the few teams which has 3,4 good all-rounders in every game. Only a couple of pure batters and pure bowlers are there in the playing 11 of an Australian cricket game.
One such brilliant all-rounder is Mitchell Marsh. He is the brother of former Australian top-order batter Shaun Marsh. Mitchell Marsh has often opened the batting innings for Australia and tends to bowl a few overs in each game. He has over 100 international wickets and over 5,000 international runs.
Today, we take a look at Mitchell Marsh’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.
Mitchell Marsh Stats and Key Achievements
Mitchell Marsh is considered among the best all-rounders for Australia. He is a middle-order batsman who often serves as an opener and is also an accomplished fast bowler. He has both multiple international wickets and centuries to his name.
You can check his batting record below.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Mat
|
35
|
88
|
49
|
Inns
|
61
|
84
|
47
|
NO
|
6
|
11
|
9
|
Runs
|
1510
|
2657
|
1272
|
HS
|
181
|
177*
|
92*
|
Ave
|
27.45
|
36.39
|
33.47
|
BF
|
2860
|
2763
|
955
|
SR
|
52.79
|
96.16
|
133.19
|
100s
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
50s
|
4
|
18
|
8
|
4s
|
195
|
244
|
110
|
6s
|
23
|
88
|
53
|
Ct
|
18
|
35
|
24
|
St
|
0
|
0
|
0
Mitchell Marsh ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Mitchell Marsh has played in two ICC ODI World Cups and was part of the Australian squad that won the 2015 World Cup. You can check out his CWC statistics below.
|
Batting
|
Innings
|
12
|
Not Outs
|
1
|
Aggregate
|
457
|
Highest Score
|
177*
|
Average
|
41.55
|
50s
|
1
|
100s
|
2
|
Ducks
|
3
|
Scoring Rate
|
107.28
|
Opened Batting
|
5
|
Bowling
|
Overs
|
24.0
|
Balls
|
144
|
Maidens
|
0
|
Runs Conceded
|
160
|
Wickets
|
7
|
Average
|
22.86
|
4 Wickets in Innings
|
1
|
Best
|
5/33
|
Economy Rate
|
6.67
|
Strike Rate
|
20.57
Mitchell Marsh Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)
Mitchell Marsh has scored 6 international centuries - 3 in Tests and 3 in ODIs.
Mitchell Marsh Total Runs
Mitchell Marsh has scored 5,439 runs in total in International Cricket.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Mat
|
35
|
88
|
49
|
Inns
|
61
|
84
|
47
|
Runs
|
1510
|
2657
|
1272
Mitchell Marsh Highest Scores in All Format
The highest score of Mitchell Marsh is 181 in test cricket, 177* in ODI, and 92* in T20I. Marsh holds the record for making the third-highest individual score by an Australian cricketer in the ODI World Cup.
Mitchell Marsh Total Wickets
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has taken 116 wickets in International Cricket.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Mat
|
35
|
88
|
49
|
Inns
|
59
|
68
|
23
|
Balls
|
3057
|
2177
|
264
|
Runs
|
1790
|
2004
|
348
|
Wickets
|
45
|
56
|
15
|
BBI
|
5/46
|
5/33
|
3/24
|
BBM
|
7/86
|
533
|
3/24
|
Ave
|
39.77
|
35.78
|
23.2
|
Econ
|
3.51
|
5.52
|
7.9
|
SR
|
67.9
|
38.8
|
17.6
|
4w
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5w
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
10w
|
0
|
0
|
0
Mitchell Marsh Number of Catches in All Format
Mitchell Marsh has taken 77 catches in International cricket.