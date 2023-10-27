[Updated] Mohammad Siraj Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Let's take a look at the stats of Mohammed Siraj's career in all three formats of cricket- ODI, Test, and T20I.
Updated Records and Stats of Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj Stats 2023: Mohammed Siraj is an Indian Right-arm fast bowler who has been making waves in international cricket since his debut in 2017 and has since become an integral part of the Indian bowling attack. Since then, he has shown consistent improvement in his performance and has established himself as a key player for the Indian team. 

Siraj is considered to be one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now. He is also ranked second in the ICC ODI Bowler's Ranking, just two points away from Australia's Josh Hazlewood. 

Siraj has been a steady performer for India in all three formats. He has taken over 50 Test wickets and more than 50 ODI and T20I wickets. He is also an excellent fielder, having made several crucial catches for India. He has displayed remarkable consistency and determination, taking crucial wickets for his team. 

Here are the complete stats of Mohammed Siraj's career in all three formats of cricket. 

Mohammed Siraj Stats and Key Achievements

Format

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Wickets

59

60

11

Matches

21

35

8

Innings

39

34

8

Balls

3275

1591

192

Runs

1784

1338

294

BBI

5/60

6/21

4/17

BBM

8/126

6/21

4/17

Average

30.23

22.30

26.72

Economy

3.26

5.04

9.18

Strike Rate

55.5

26.5

17.4

4w

4

2

1

5w

2

1

0

10w

0

0

0

Mohammed Siraj ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Here are the latest stats of Mohammed Siraj in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far:

Match

Wicket

Balls

Runs

Economy

IND vs AUS 

1

39

26

4

IND vs AFG 

0

54

76

8.44

IND vs PAK 

2

48

50

5.25

IND vs BAN 

2

60

60

6

IND vs NZ 

1

60

45

4.5

Mohammed Siraj Total Runs

Mohammed Siraj has accumulated 122 runs in international cricket. 

FORMAT (BATTING)

Mat

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

4s

6s

Tests

21

80

16*

4.70

190

42.10

9

2

ODIs

35

37

9

6.16

92

40.21

2

0

T20Is

8

5

5

5.00

7

71.42

1

0

 

Mohammed Siraj Highest Scores in All Format

Mohammed Siraj’s highest score is 16* in test matches, 9 in ODIs, and 5 in T20Is.

