Highest Runs and Wickets by Australian Players in ODI Cricket World Cup

Australia embarked on their World Cup 2023 Final journey with a thrilling encounter against host nation India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, setting the stage for a high-octane start. Impressively, they entered the tournament with an impressive 8-match winning streak, a testament to the collective prowess of their contributing players.
Distinguished as the most successful team in Cricket World Cup history, Australia has secured victories in the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 editions. Notably, they stand as the solitary team to have triumphed in the World Cup across all the diverse regions that have hosted the tournament thus far. The team's rich history extends to the 1975 and 1996 World Cup finals, where they reached the pinnacle but were runners-up to West Indies and Sri Lanka, respectively.
Most Runs by Australian Batsmen in ODI Cricket World Cup
When it comes to accumulating the most runs in ODI Cricket World Cup history, Australia boasts a lineage of stellar batsmen. From legends like Geoff Marsh, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Michael Bevan in the 90s to the golden generation featuring cricket icons such as Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Glenn McGrath, and Shane Warne, the Australian side has consistently been a powerhouse, fielding a lineup of world-beating superstars throughout its illustrious cricketing journey.
|
Player
|
Span
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
BF
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
0
|
4s
|
6s
|
RT Ponting (AUS)
|
1996-2011
|
46
|
42
|
4
|
1743
|
140*
|
45.86
|
2180
|
79.95
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
145
|
31
|
DA Warner (AUS)
|
2015-2023
|
28
|
28
|
2
|
1520
|
178
|
58.46
|
1502
|
101.19
|
6
|
5
|
-
|
153
|
41
|
SPD Smith (AUS)
|
2011-2023
|
33
|
29
|
3
|
1132
|
105
|
43.53
|
1295
|
87.41
|
1
|
10
|
1
|
103
|
9
|
AC Gilchrist (AUS)
|
1999-2007
|
31
|
31
|
1
|
1085
|
149
|
36.16
|
1107
|
98.01
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
141
|
19
|
ME Waugh (AUS)
|
1992-1999
|
22
|
22
|
3
|
1004
|
130
|
52.84
|
1199
|
83.73
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
87
|
9
|
ML Hayden (AUS)
|
2003-2007
|
22
|
21
|
2
|
987
|
158
|
51.94
|
1062
|
92.93
|
3
|
2
|
-
|
106
|
23
|
SR Waugh (AUS)
|
1987-1999
|
33
|
30
|
10
|
978
|
120*
|
48.9
|
1207
|
81.02
|
1
|
6
|
-
|
73
|
13
|
GJ Maxwell (AUS)
|
2015-2023
|
26
|
24
|
5
|
899
|
201*
|
47.31
|
561
|
160.24
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
94
|
43
|
MJ Clarke (AUS)
|
2007-2015
|
25
|
21
|
7
|
888
|
93*
|
63.42
|
943
|
94.16
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
85
|
11
|
DC Boon (AUS)
|
1987-1992
|
16
|
16
|
1
|
815
|
100
|
54.33
|
1117
|
72.96
|
2
|
5
|
-
|
72
|
5
Most Wickets by Australian Bowler in ODI World Cup
Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Australian team has adeptly fortified most aspects of their gameplay. Nonetheless, it is a rare scenario for them to not assume the role of outright favourites entering an ODI World Cup. The unique context of the tournament being hosted exclusively in India further enhances Australia's strength, particularly in its formidable bowling department with some their current bowler with the most wickets in the all-time list:
|
Player
|
Span
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Balls
|
Overs
|
Mdns
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
4
|
5
|
GD McGrath (AUS)
|
1996-2007
|
39
|
39
|
1955
|
325.5
|
42
|
1292
|
71
|
7/15
|
18.19
|
3.96
|
27.53
|
-
|
2
|
MA Starc (AUS)
|
2015-2023
|
27
|
27
|
1399
|
233.1
|
10
|
1199
|
62
|
6/28
|
19.33
|
5.14
|
22.56
|
3
|
3
|
B Lee (AUS)
|
2003-2011
|
17
|
17
|
825
|
137.3
|
15
|
629
|
35
|
5/42
|
17.97
|
4.57
|
23.57
|
2
|
1
|
GB Hogg (AUS)
|
2003-2007
|
21
|
20
|
951
|
158.3
|
10
|
654
|
34
|
4/27
|
19.23
|
4.12
|
27.97
|
2
|
-
|
SW Tait (AUS)
|
2007-2011
|
18
|
18
|
819
|
136.3
|
4
|
731
|
34
|
4/39
|
21.5
|
5.35
|
24.08
|
1
|
-
|
SK Warne (AUS)
|
1996-1999
|
17
|
17
|
977
|
162.5
|
16
|
624
|
32
|
4/29
|
19.5
|
3.83
|
30.53
|
4
|
-
|
PJ Cummins (AUS)
|
2015-2023
|
22
|
22
|
1073
|
178.5
|
8
|
988
|
32
|
3/33
|
30.87
|
5.52
|
33.53
|
-
|
-
|
CJ McDermott (AUS)
|
1987-1996
|
17
|
17
|
894
|
149
|
8
|
599
|
27
|
5/44
|
22.18
|
4.02
|
33.11
|
1
|
1
|
A Zampa (AUS)
|
2019-2023
|
14
|
14
|
714
|
119
|
1
|
707
|
27
|
4/8
|
26.18
|
5.94
|
26.44
|
3
|
-
|
SR Waugh (AUS)
|
1987-1999
|
33
|
26
|
1039
|
173.1
|
7
|
814
|
27
|
3/36
|
30.14
|
4.7
|
38.48
|
-
|
-
Highlighted by the prominent presence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, the Australian bowling unit stands out as a formidable force. The combination of Cummins' strategic leadership and Starc's prowess amplifies their capability to exert consistent pressure on opponents. As the tournament unfolds on Indian soil, the Australian team's well-rounded composition, and their potent bowling arsenal, position them as a compelling contender in the quest for ODI World Cup glory.