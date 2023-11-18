Highest Runs and Wickets by Australian Players in ODI Cricket World Cup

Australia embarked on their World Cup 2023 Final journey with a thrilling encounter against host nation India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, setting the stage for a high-octane start. Impressively, they entered the tournament with an impressive 8-match winning streak, a testament to the collective prowess of their contributing players.

Distinguished as the most successful team in Cricket World Cup history, Australia has secured victories in the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 editions. Notably, they stand as the solitary team to have triumphed in the World Cup across all the diverse regions that have hosted the tournament thus far. The team's rich history extends to the 1975 and 1996 World Cup finals, where they reached the pinnacle but were runners-up to West Indies and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Most Runs by Australian Batsmen in ODI Cricket World Cup

When it comes to accumulating the most runs in ODI Cricket World Cup history, Australia boasts a lineage of stellar batsmen. From legends like Geoff Marsh, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Michael Bevan in the 90s to the golden generation featuring cricket icons such as Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Glenn McGrath, and Shane Warne, the Australian side has consistently been a powerhouse, fielding a lineup of world-beating superstars throughout its illustrious cricketing journey.