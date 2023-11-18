Highest Runs and Wickets by Australian Players in ODI Cricket World Cup

Quick Links

Most Runs and Wickets for Australia in ODI Cricket World Cup History

Distinguished as the most successful team in Cricket World Cup history, Australia has secured victories in the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 editions. Notably, they stand as the solitary team to have triumphed in the World Cup across all the diverse regions that have hosted the tournament thus far.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Nov 18, 2023, 17:20 IST
Australia embarked on their World Cup 2023 Final journey with a thrilling encounter against host nation India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, setting the stage for a high-octane start. Impressively, they entered the tournament with an impressive 8-match winning streak, a testament to the collective prowess of their contributing players.

Most Runs by Australian Batsmen in ODI Cricket World Cup

When it comes to accumulating the most runs in ODI Cricket World Cup history, Australia boasts a lineage of stellar batsmen. From legends like Geoff Marsh, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Michael Bevan in the 90s to the golden generation featuring cricket icons such as Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Glenn McGrath, and Shane Warne, the Australian side has consistently been a powerhouse, fielding a lineup of world-beating superstars throughout its illustrious cricketing journey.

Player

Span

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

BF

SR

100

50

0

4s

6s

RT Ponting (AUS)

1996-2011

46

42

4

1743

140*

45.86

2180

79.95

5

6

1

145

31

DA Warner (AUS)

2015-2023

28

28

2

1520

178

58.46

1502

101.19

6

5

-

153

41

SPD Smith (AUS)

2011-2023

33

29

3

1132

105

43.53

1295

87.41

1

10

1

103

9

AC Gilchrist (AUS)

1999-2007

31

31

1

1085

149

36.16

1107

98.01

1

8

1

141

19

ME Waugh (AUS)

1992-1999

22

22

3

1004

130

52.84

1199

83.73

4

4

2

87

9

ML Hayden (AUS)

2003-2007

22

21

2

987

158

51.94

1062

92.93

3

2

-

106

23

SR Waugh (AUS)

1987-1999

33

30

10

978

120*

48.9

1207

81.02

1

6

-

73

13

GJ Maxwell (AUS)

2015-2023

26

24

5

899

201*

47.31

561

160.24

3

2

2

94

43

MJ Clarke (AUS)

2007-2015

25

21

7

888

93*

63.42

943

94.16

-

8

-

85

11

DC Boon (AUS)

1987-1992

16

16

1

815

100

54.33

1117

72.96

2

5

-

72

5

Most Wickets by Australian Bowler in ODI World Cup

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Australian team has adeptly fortified most aspects of their gameplay. Nonetheless, it is a rare scenario for them to not assume the role of outright favourites entering an ODI World Cup. The unique context of the tournament being hosted exclusively in India further enhances Australia's strength, particularly in its formidable bowling department with some their current bowler with the most wickets in the all-time list:

Player

Span

Mat

Inns

Balls

Overs

Mdns

Runs

Wkts

BBI

Ave

Econ

SR

4

5

GD McGrath (AUS)

1996-2007

39

39

1955

325.5

42

1292

71

7/15

18.19

3.96

27.53

-

2

MA Starc (AUS)

2015-2023

27

27

1399

233.1

10

1199

62

6/28

19.33

5.14

22.56

3

3

B Lee (AUS)

2003-2011

17

17

825

137.3

15

629

35

5/42

17.97

4.57

23.57

2

1

GB Hogg (AUS)

2003-2007

21

20

951

158.3

10

654

34

4/27

19.23

4.12

27.97

2

-

SW Tait (AUS)

2007-2011

18

18

819

136.3

4

731

34

4/39

21.5

5.35

24.08

1

-

SK Warne (AUS)

1996-1999

17

17

977

162.5

16

624

32

4/29

19.5

3.83

30.53

4

-

PJ Cummins (AUS)

2015-2023

22

22

1073

178.5

8

988

32

3/33

30.87

5.52

33.53

-

-

CJ McDermott (AUS)

1987-1996

17

17

894

149

8

599

27

5/44

22.18

4.02

33.11

1

1

A Zampa (AUS)

2019-2023

14

14

714

119

1

707

27

4/8

26.18

5.94

26.44

3

-

SR Waugh (AUS)

1987-1999

33

26

1039

173.1

7

814

27

3/36

30.14

4.7

38.48

-

-

Highlighted by the prominent presence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, the Australian bowling unit stands out as a formidable force. The combination of Cummins' strategic leadership and Starc's prowess amplifies their capability to exert consistent pressure on opponents. As the tournament unfolds on Indian soil, the Australian team's well-rounded composition, and their potent bowling arsenal, position them as a compelling contender in the quest for ODI World Cup glory.

