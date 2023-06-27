What Is Nasa’s New Chatgpt-Like Assistant for Astronauts?

ChatGPT has almost taken over every aspect of human lives and now this AI chatbot will expand its horizon to space as well. Recently, NASA has mentioned that it is working on a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant for astronauts.

This development is being compared to HAL 9000, which was an artificial intelligence computer in the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. It was used to control all of the ship's systems, including navigation, life support, and communications.

The computer could also translate languages, play chess, and engage in philosophical discussions. Now, this science fiction is coming to reality with NASA’s efforts.

The new AI assistant is still in its early development and is reported to be utilized on NASA’s Lunar Gateway which will be a space station that orbits the moon. The new space station is scheduled to launch in 2024 and the new assistant might be completely developed and available till that time.

The Guardian mentioned, “An early incarnation of the AI is slated to be deployed on Lunar Gateway, a planned extraterrestrial space station that is part of the Artemis programme, according to the engineer developing the technology.”

Dr Larissa Suzuki, a researcher at NASA said, “The idea is to get to a point where we have conversational interactions with space vehicles and they [are] also talking back to us on alerts, interesting findings they see in the solar system and beyond.”

“It’s really not like science fiction any more,” she added.

This AI development envisions a future where astronauts can simply talk to their spacecraft and manage complex tasks easily, rather than having to learn technical commands.

According to The Guardian, “The system also has a natural language interface that will allow astronauts and mission control to talk to it rather than having to scour cumbersome, technical manuals for relevant information.”

How will this new AI tool work?

In a recent meeting of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in London, Suzuki suggested that this framework will have a network that is interplanetary and communicates with inbuilt AI technology. This will help to detect and fix glitches and inefficiencies that may occur.

Suzuki is confident that it will be a valuable tool for astronauts. She believes that the assistant could free up astronauts to focus on more creative and strategic tasks.

To conclude, the development of the assistant is a significant step forward in the use of AI in space exploration. It is the first time that NASA has developed an AI assistant that is specifically designed for astronauts. The assistant could revolutionize the way that astronauts interact with their spacecraft and could make space exploration more efficient and safer.

