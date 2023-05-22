What is NASA’s Snake-Like Robot? Everything you need to know

A team from NASA’s Laboratory in California is testing a one-of-a-kind snake robot known as EELS that could one day be used to search for signs of life on a distant moon. The robot is designed to be autonomous and able to move through a variety of terrains, including ice, snow, and water. Learn everything about NASA’s new testing here!

What is the new snake-like robot?

The new snake-like robot has been created by Jet Propulsion Laboratory and it is known as EELS (Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor). This new robot will be sent out to space to test Saturn’s moon known as Enceladus.

According to Jet Propulsion Laboratory “Called EELS (short for Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor), the self-propelled, autonomous robot was inspired by a desire to look for signs of life in the ocean hiding below the icy crust of Saturn’s moon Enceladus by descending narrow vents in the surface that spew geysers into space.”

The robot is being built up with the mentality of a startup “Build quickly, test often, learn, adjust, repeat.”

What are the features of the snake-like robot?

According to the Lab, EELS “is about 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and is 13 feet (4 meters) long. It’s composed of 10 identical segments that rotate, using screw threads for propulsion, traction, and grip.”

The first version of the robot was built in 2019 and the project team is continuously upgrading its abilities so that it can operate independently without any human interaction.

The prototype is made up of 10 identical segments. Every segment can rotate independently allowing the robot to move through different types of terrains. The robot is using screw threads to propel itself forward, gain traction and grip onto different surfaces.

JPL states that “The team has been trying out a variety of screws: white, 8-inch-diameter (20-centimeter-diameter) 3D-printed plastic screws for testing on looser terrain, and narrower, sharper black metal screws for ice.”

What are the Capabilities of EELS?

EELS is trained to work on every terrain possible. The robot carries the ability to move and grip rough terrains where accessibility is not possible.

EELS project manager Matthew Robinson states “It has the capability to go to locations where other robots can’t go. Though some robots are better at one particular type of terrain or other, the idea for EELS is the ability to do it all.”

He further adds, “When you’re going places where you don’t know what you’ll find, you want to send a versatile, risk-aware robot that’s prepared for uncertainty – and can make decisions on its own.”

EELS is basically being trained to be a self-aware robot that will be able to sense its surroundings, calculate risks, navigate, and collect data. If something goes wrong, the adaptability of the robot will help it to recover on its own without human assistance.

The article states that “EELS creates a 3D map of its surroundings using four pairs of stereo cameras and lidar, which is similar to radar but employs short laser pulses instead of radio waves. With the data from those sensors, navigation algorithms figure out the safest path forward.”

The company said that in its final form, “the robot will contain 48 actuators – essentially little motors – that give it the flexibility to assume multiple configurations but add complexity for both the hardware and software teams.”