National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Slogans, and More

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7 globally. According to WHO statistics, low- and middle-income nations account for about 70% of cancer-related fatalities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second most deadly disease that causes death among people. The aim to celebrate this day is to raise awareness about the deadly disease.

Risk of #Cancer can be reduced by adopting healthy lifestyle and taking preventive measures. #NationalCancerAwarenessDay#SwasthaBharat pic.twitter.com/Sr9kpx7L30 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) November 6, 2022

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: History

National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in September 2014. He spearheaded a cancer prevention movement at the state level and urged citizens to visit municipal clinics for free screening.



The National Cancer Control Program, which was established in 1975 to facilitate access to cancer treatment across the country, marked a significant advancement in the nation's fight against this deadly disease. The approach of the plan was revised ten years later, in 1984–1985, to emphasize early cancer detection and prevention.



National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Significance



Because a lot of cancer cases in India are discovered at a later stage, which lowers the chances of survival, there is a need for awareness about this condition. The goal of this day's national celebration is to increase public knowledge and understanding of cancer disease and to encourage all stakeholders, including the government, to take action.

It outlines the steps we can take to lower our risk of contracting the illness and informs us of the symptoms to look out for. Making people aware of cancer becomes even more crucial given that it is one of the most common causes of death.

Marie Curie was born on November 7, 1867, in Warsaw, Poland. She was responsible for the discovery of radium and polonium, which helped to create radiotherapy, the most significant advancement in the fight against cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Wishes

No matter how darker the night, it must be followed by dawn. No matter how painful the fight is, cancer must go so you can live on. Get well soon!

Through your pain, I want to tell you that I am praying for you. May God of all comfort hold you up and give you the strength to go through each day.

Going through the pain of fighting cancer is tough I know, and you are tough. I am here for you through it. Praying for your sound health and mind.

Going through the pain of fighting cancer is tough I know, and you are tough. I am here for you through it. Praying for your sound health and mind.

The fact is that more people are fighting Cancer and living on it than compared to people dying from it…. Never give up hope.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Quotes

“Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment, you just have to be willing to take it.”- Emily Hollenberg

“Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul.”- Jim Valvano

“Above all, cancer is a spiritual practice that teaches me about faith and resilience.”- Kris Carr

“ There are two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”- Albert Einstein

“Time is shortening. But every day that I challenge this cancer and survive is a victory for me.”- Ingrid Bergman

National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Slogans

Cure sometimes, treat often, comfort always.

Once You Choose Hope, Anything’s Possible!

Fighting Cancer Is Our Goal. We Can Do It It’s In Our Soul!

Cancer is not an end, Keep Fighting.

Fight the Fight, Find the Cure

The condition of those who die from cancer poses a serious threat to India. In India, 8.5 lakh people died of cancer in 2020. Every year on November 7, National Cancer Awareness Day 2020 is observed to raise awareness of cancer and its mortality rate.