National Doctor's Day 2021: Various issues faced by doctors during Covid 19 pandemic

National Doctor's Day: July 1, 2021

Indian Medical Association (IMA) commemorates the National Doctor's Day today that is on July 1. The medical community has been working day and night since the Covid 19 virus hit India. Today on National Doctor's Day let us know the issues faced by the doctors around the country in the time of pandemic.

List of issues faced by Doctor's during Covid 19 Pandemic:

1. Medical Infrastructure:

The medical infrastructure was seen crumbling this time in a pandemic. Many hospitals in the country didn't have enough oxygen cylinders or enough beds to accommodate the patients. The medical staff was falling short in various community hospitals and even big, well known hospitals.

Hospitals had to rush to the High Court to demand oxygen so as to save Covid patients.

2. Salary:

Various doctors worked 24x7 but didn't bother to charge for that. The doctors commitment to saving their patients was more valuable than the meagre salary they received during this period. It was announced by various state governments to include interns and final year students from MBBS, nursing schools etc to work in the hospitals for free or as low as INR 1500 per month. The bigger part was when the students agreed to work at the risk of their lives for such low stipend.

3. Risk of Life:

Even the doctors are humans. The Covid Virus was killing humans that came its way. The doctors were in its way, however, they did not bother for their lives and tried to save as many patients that came their way. Many doctors lost their lives while curing patients of Covid 19. However very few such cases have been coming in front of people.

4. Physical Attacks:

This one is the worst issue that has come into light in the last few months. IMA wrote to PM Modi, seeking his intervention to ensure ‘optimum milieu’ for various doctors and front line workers to enable them to work without fear. A doctor in Assam's Hojai was assaulted by relatives of a Covid patient who died due to alleged oxygen shortage. After this many incidents came into light. It is however shameful that the people who save lives are being beaten and thrashed due to negligence or issues created by a few.

5. Informing the misinformed:

The doctors came to the front to provide correct information to various people who were misinformed about the vaccination. The IMA wrote to PM Modi asking the people who were spreading misinformation about the Coronavirus vaccination drive to be punished in accordance with the law. The IMA demanded their penalization to be inclusive of the terms under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Doctor's are Live Savers! They must be treated with respect. It can be said that during the pandemic outbreak in India, the health infrastructure collapsed. But the complete fall down was saved by these men of mercy, the Doctors. People, it is time to treat them as human beings too. They also worked for 24x7x365 and that too without breaks and holidays. They do not demand but command respect for their efforts. Let us together thank them today.

