National Doctor's Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages and many more

National Doctor's Day 2020: The day celebrates the tireless work of the doctors and their hard work at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Their contribution and hard work deserve gratitude and we should thank them each and every day.

On 1 July National Doctor's Day is celebrated in honour of the pioneer of the medical practice in India and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Here we are providing some quotations, wishes, and messages so that you can share with the doctors on National Doctor's Day.

National Doctor’s Day 2020: Theme, History and Objectives

National Doctor's Day: Quotes and Messages

1. “People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they still remain in his debt.” – Seneca

2. "Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients." – Carl Jung

3. “The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” - Thomas Edison

4. "The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease." - William Osler

5. “Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself.” - Martin H. Fischer

6. "A doctor who cares for the whole world, But she is careless on her own food!" - Mohammed Tariq

7. "Those who are selfish is never a Doctor. Doctors are Gods. They waste their own family time and make us a part of their family. So care for everyone and become famous with the people's faith on u.." - Isha Kore Kore

8. “Surgeons must be very careful when they take the knife! Underneath their fine incisions. Stirs the Culprit Life!” - Emily Dickinson

9. "Good Doctors understand responsibility better than privilege and practice accountability better than business." - Unknown

10. "Not every warrior have armour and sword. Some have white coat and stethoscope." - Aqvina Coldfeather

National Doctor's Day: Wishes

1. “Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives, and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.”

2. "Surgeons like you are not just doctors, but real life-savers. I may not have talked to God in my prayers but in your services. I have seen some of His favors." "Tons of Thanks" Happy Doctor's Day.

3. Your efforts have transformed the medical landscape. Now, let us come together to fight against NCDs to prevent young deaths. Thank you, Doctor! Happy Doctor's Day.

4. "A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Warm wishes on Doctor’s Day.”

5. "Doctor, you always care for the sick, and treat them so that they can get back to their life without considering your life. We pray for your good health on this wonderful day. Happy Doctor's Day!

6. "May all your days be as wonderful as have made all of mine. Happy Doctor's Day!"

7. Body and soul cannot be separated for purposes of treatment, for they are one and indivisible. Sick minds must be healed as well as sick bodies. Happy Doctor's Day.

8. Thank you...Doctor for everything you have done to keep me in the pink of health and best of spirits! Happy Doctor's Day.

9. Thank you for your careful care and hard work. I don't know any doctor more deserving of a "Thank You" than you! Happy Doctor's Day!

10. We are blessed to have a doctor like you who is more than like a family. Happy Doctor's Day.

