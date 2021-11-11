National Education Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Significance, Slogans, and More

National Education Day 2021: Since 2008, the day is being celebrated on November 11 to commemorate the birthday of Abul Kalam Azad, one of the greatest scholars and statesmen India had produced.

National Education Day 2021: Celebration

On 11 November 2011, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan reddy will be in Guntur to take part in the National Education Day and National Minorities Welfare Day celebrations. Tomorrow India will celebrate the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The programme will be of 90 minutes at the GMCANA auditorium on the premise of Guntur Medical College.

The arrangements including parking on the GMC premises were inspected on 9 November 2021 (Tuesday) by the Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Collector Vivek Yadav, MLC Lella Appireddy and SP K. Arif Hafeez.

As per Mr. Vivek Yadav, 500 people would be seated in the auditorium in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

National Education Day: History, Significance and Key Facts

National Education Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

1. “One who is not moved by music is unsound of mind and intemperate; is far from spirituality and is denser than birds and beasts because everyone is affected by melodious sounds.”

2. “Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model.”

3. "Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society."

4. "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

5. "Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names."

6. "Many people plant trees but few of them get fruit of it."

7. "Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

8. "Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended."

9. “You have to dream before your dreams can come true.”

10. “Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.”

11. "We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen.”

12. “Science is neutral. Its discoveries can be used equally to heal and to kill. It depends upon the outlook and mentality of the user whether science will be used to create a new heaven on earth or to destroy the world in a common conflagration.”

14. "Do we not realize that self respect comes with self reliance?"

15. "Teaching by tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger."

17. "We have not invaded anyone. We have not conquered anyone. We have not grabbed their land, their culture, their history and tried to enforce our way of life on them."

18. “No program of national education can be appropriate if it does not give full consideration to the education and advancement of one-half of the society that is the women.”

19. “Art is the education of emotions and is thus an essential element in any scheme of truly national education. Education, whether at the secondary or at the university stage, cannot be regarded as complete if it does not train our faculties to the perception of beauty.”

20. "Every individual has a right to an education that will enable him to develop his faculties and live a full human life."

National Education Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. The most beautiful and thoughtful present we can give a child is his education. Never miss a chance to educate a child. Happy National Education Day!

2. On this occasion that celebrates the importance of education, let us always make our contribution towards educating a child. Happy National Education Day!

3. May education shows you the way to live a good life. Happy education day to all of you!

4. Wishing you a happy Education Day. May education bring light to your life.

5. When you teach a child, you bring a change to their life for good. Never miss a chance to educate a child. Happy National Education Day 2021!

6. On this occasion of National Education Day, continue to inspire and educate those who need us and our help.

7. One can never ignore the goodness of education in life. Happy National Education Day!

8. It is only with education that the child of a future can be taken out of the darkness. Educate a child! Happy National Education Day!

9. Let's continue to make contributions to the lives of children. Let's continue to keep educating them. Warm wishes to everyone on National Education Day.

10. Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one. Warm wishes to everyone on National Education Day.

National Education Day 2021: Slogans

1. A childhood without education is a childhood wasted.

2. Education is a way to success in life.

3. Education is must to all.

4. Education safeguards the liberty of a person.

5. Education is the best way to reform people.

6. Education shapes people’s life.

7. Better education develops the nation.

8. Be educated and let others be educated.

9. Be educated, be empowered!

10. Learn today – Lead tomorrow