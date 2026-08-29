Every year National Sports Day is commemorated on August 29. The day is observed to pay tribute to the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. On this special occasion, the President of India presents major sporting honours to athletes, coaches and other contributors who have made significant contributions to Indian sports. This year the theme of National Sports Day is ‘Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat’. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is also organizing three nationwide celebration campaigns from August 28 to 30. In this article we will explore 10 sporting personalities who have not only made India shine on the global stage but have also inspired millions of people to pursue a career in sports. National Sports Day 2026: 10 Indian Athletes Everyone Should Know From Major Dhyan Chand to Sachin Tendulkar, know some Indian sporting legends below.

1. Major Dhyan Chand (Field Hockey) Undoubtedly one of the architects of India's sporting culture, Major Dhyan Chand led India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Known as the ‘Hockey Wizard’, his extraordinary skills made him an icon. India also celebrates National Sports Day on his birth anniversary to honour the legacy. 2. Milkha Singh (Athletics) Also known as the ‘Flying Sikh’, Milkha Singh was India's first major track and field legend. He won the 400m gold medal at the 1958 Commonwealth Games and narrowly missed an Olympic medal after finishing fourth at the 1960 Rome Games. His inspiring life story was later showcased in popular Bollywood film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. 3. Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket) Popularly known as the ‘God of Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batters of the game. He scored more than 34,000 international runs and 100 centuries during his career. Tendulkar has inspired millions and remains one of the key figures behind India's rise as a cricketing powerhouse.

4. P.T. Usha (Athletics) P.T. Usha is undoubtedly one of India's greatest track and field athletes. She dominated the Asian athletics circuit during her career. At the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Usha narrowly missed a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles by just 0.01 seconds, a heartbreaking finish that remains one of India's most memorable Olympic moments. 5. Viswanathan Anand (Chess) Viswanathan Anand became India's first Grandmaster in 1988 and went on to become a five time World Chess Champion too. Anand played a crucial role in popularising chess in India. His success also inspired a new generation of players and contributed to India's success in this sport in recent years. 6. Abhinav Bindra (Shooting) Abhinav Bindra created history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal. He achieved the feat in the 10m air rifle event, in a landmark moment in Indian shooting.

7. Mary Kom (Boxing) Mary Kom is one of the most prominent figures in Indian boxing. Hailing from the northeastern part of the country, she has achieved several milestones throughout her career. She won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and became a six time World Champion. Her journey has inspired millions of young athletes across India. 8. Leander Paes (Tennis) Leander Paes won 18 Grand Slam titles in his legendary career, including eight in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles categories. Paes is also the only Indian tennis player to win an Olympic medal with bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. 9. P.V. Sindhu (Badminton) P.V. Sindhu is undoubtedly the most successful figure in Indian badminton history. She has won two individual Olympic medals in women's singles, taking silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also became a World Champion in 2019. Sindhu recently became the first India to win Japan Open 2026.