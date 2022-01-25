National Voters' Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Slogan, Theme, Significance, and more

National Voters' Day 2022: The day is dedicated to the voters of the country, spreads awareness among voters and promotes informed participation in the electoral process. Since 2011, it has been celebrated across the country. On this day in 1950, the Election Commission of India was established. The main aim of celebrating the day is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, mainly for new voters.

This year, we are celebrating the 12th National Voters' Day and its theme is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. The theme focuses on the commitments of ECI to facilitate the active participation of voters during the elections. Also, to make the complete process hassle-free and a memorable experience for all categories of voters.

On this day, a national voter awareness contest will also be launched on social media - "My Vote is my Future- Power of One Vote". The purpose of the contest is to reiterate the importance of every vote via creative expression for the ongoing Assembly Elections 2022.

National Voters' Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Every election is determined by the people who show up.” - Larry J. Sabato

2. “You’ve got to vote, vote, vote, vote. That’s it; that’s the way we move forward.” - Michelle Obama

3. “Democracy is based upon the conviction there are extraordinary possibilities in ordinary people.” - Harry Emerson Fosdick

4. “Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and this world.” - Sharon Salzberg

5. "The Ballot is stronger than the Bullet" - Abraham Lincoln

6. “It's not enough to just want change ... You have to go and make a change by voting." - Taylor Swift

7. "Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power, and that is to vote." - Beyonce

8. "All of us may have been created equal. But we'll never actually be equal until we all vote. So don't wait." - Leonardo DiCaprio

9. "Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”- Susan B. Anthony

10. “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter because you do, and you deserve to be heard." - Meghan Markle

11. "We have the power to make a difference. But we need to VOTE." - Kylie Jenner

12. "Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls." - Nanette L. Avery

13. “Democracy is about voting and it’s about a majority vote. And it’s time that we started exercising the Democratic process.” - Debbie Stabenow

14. “A man without a vote is a man without protection.” - Lyndon B. Johnson

15. “If you don’t vote, you lose the right to complain.” - George Carli

National Voters' Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Vote makes us all equal. It is the single thing that does not discriminate between castes religions or classes.

2. Let’s all come forward to bring a positive change to the nation.

3. Each vote is precious. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.

4. Never Miss an Opportunity to vote as it is our contribution to our Country.

5. Always exercise your right to vote to create a stronger country. Happy National Voters' Day to you.

6. Those who vote, make the most responsible citizens. Happy National Voters' Day!

7. Every election is determined by the people who show up. Happy National Voters' Day!

8. If we don’t vote, we are ignoring history and giving away the future. Happy National Voters' Day!

9. Somewhere inside of all of us is the power to change the world. Happy National Voters' Day!

10. Democracy in the contemporary world demands, among other things, an educated and informed people. Happy National Voters' Day!

National Voters' Day 2022: Slogans

1. Do not undermine the power of your vote.

2. Believe in the power of your vote.

3. Envision your future. Vote.

4. Vote. It’s what keeps us free.

5. A new choice for Democrats.

6. Reverse the trend. Apathy can’t solve problems.

7. To vote is to exist.

8. One vote can rock the boat.

9. Come together and vote.

10. It is a simple addition to your morning routine.

